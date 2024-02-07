The Precious Diamonds Carnival Group Celebrates 10 Years!

The Precious Diamonds proudly presents ‘Diamonds Imperium.’

Carnival (also known as Karnaval in Papiamentu) on Bonaire is a vibrant and lively celebration that captivates the spirit of Bonaire’s culture. The parades feature a diverse array of dancing groups, each bringing a unique flavor to the celebration. The Precious Diamonds is a group that has participated in Carnival for a decade!

About the Precious Diamonds Carnival Group

One prominent group is ‘The Precious Diamonds’, marking its 10th anniversary of participating in Bonaire’s Carnival parades! Over the years, they have dazzled the audience with various themes and colors.

From the group’s very first Carnival performance, the costumes were adorned with a breathtaking illustration featuring three colossal diamonds, symbolizing the beginning of their journey in Bonaire’s Carnival celebration. Since then, the group has come a long way, illuminating every corner with the myriad of colors that diamonds represent today.

The shoulder piece worn by the participants is a marvel of delicacy, with a transparency that only a diamond can emulate. Thus, The Precious Diamonds celebrates its first decade with a stunning array of ten different diamond hues in the upcoming Carnival 2024 Adult parades.

Looking for a sneak peek of the costumes?

Of course, you probably want a sneak peek at their costumes. You will just have to wait and see for yourself! If you are on dushi Bonaire February 10th, 11th, & 13th, keep your eyes peeled and see if you can spot The Precious Diamonds in the Adult Parades! If you aren’t on the island, don’t worry; I will post parade photos after Carnival 2024 has come to a close.

But for now, enjoy a few photos of The Precious Diamonds from last year!