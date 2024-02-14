Bonaire’s Carnival (Karnaval) 2024 is a Wrap!

Bonaire’s Carnival 2024 ended with a bang!

This past weekend, locals and visitors enjoyed three Adult Grand Parades during Carnival 2024. The final parade of Carnival (Karnaval in Papiamentu) took place last night with the burning of King Momo.

Saturday’s Parade in Rincon

If you were present at both Saturday and Sunday parades, you surely observed a contrast in the costumes. Though stunning, the Rincon parade on Saturday featured groups wearing either a part of their attire or an entirely different outfit. Many groups opt to tone down their costumes, perhaps offering a teaser for the main event the next day in Kralendijk!