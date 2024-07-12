Bonaire Tourism Updates for 2024

Tourism Updates for the first half of 2024.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with the Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), organized a Bonaire Tourism Update in July 2024.

Visitors to the island

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, shared the preliminary results indicating that Bonaire welcomed 94,047 stayover visitors during the year’s first half (Jan-June 2024), compared to the same period in 2023, the total was 88,749, and in 2022 it was 85,100 visitors. Between January and May, a total of 89 cruise ships visited Bonaire, with a total of 208,810 passengers, compared to 2023, which was 108 cruise ships with a total of 275,702 passengers.

Upcoming preparations

TCB is currently preparing for this year’s Regatta event, Bonaire Tourism Summit, Taste of Bonaire events, and Bonaire by Night, to name a few. Different press trips from the European and North American markets are also planned for the upcoming months. TCB and island partners are also preparing for the inaugural flights from JetBlue and Corendon in November.

Occupancy rates

Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, reported that the occupancy rate (Occ %) slightly increased in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Still, the numbers show a dip in Occ % after March, which is consistent with 2023. The first quarter of 2024 started with a lower Average Daily Rate (ADR) than in 2023. However, by April, the ADR stabilized, surpassing the ADR of Q2 in 2023. This positive change is likely due to strategic pricing adjustments by accommodation providers. Q2 displayed a mixed Revenue per available room (RevPAR) but a generally improving trend. May and June saw significant improvements compared to the same months in 2023, likely due to increased ADR and a stabilization or improvement in occupancy rates. The forecast for the third quarter of 2024 shows a promising outlook with slight improvements in ADR and RevPAR. Although the Occ% shows a slight decrease, it remains relatively stable, indicating consistent demand.

Maarten van der Scheer, Director of BIA, noted a slight reduction in the number of flights from the Netherlands for quarter 2 of 2024 compared to quarter 2 of 2023. The development of inter-island carriers was stable, while the North American market performed strongly in April. The outlook for the summer months looks good, with slight growth for the European and North American markets. Furthermore, the airport continues with development throughout the year.