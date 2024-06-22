Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Air Travel
    3.  » Z Air Launches Direct Flight Route Between Bonaire and Colombia

Z Air Launches Direct Flight Route Between Bonaire and Colombia

by | Jun 22, 2024 | Air Travel

Z Air Launches Direct Flight Route Between Bonaire and Colombia

Connecting Bonaire to Barranquilla, Colombia

Z Air is excited to announce the launch of a new direct flight route between Bonaire (BON) and Barranquilla (BAQ), enhancing travel options for our travelers starting July 2024. This new service will provide a convenient, nonstop connection between Bonaire and the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Z Air New Flight Schedule:

  • Bonaire (BON) to Barranquilla (BAQ): Nonstop flights depart from Bonaire every Monday at 11:45 AM.
  • Barranquilla (BAQ) to Bonaire (BON): Nonstop flights depart from Barranquilla every Friday at 12:25 PM.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers this new route, providing more travel flexibility and strengthening the ties between Bonaire and Barranquilla,” said Rene Winkel, CEO of Z Air.

“This addition to our schedule reflects our commitment to enhancing our network and offering the best possible service to our passengers.” Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, added, “This new direct flight route is a significant milestone for Bonaire. It opens up new opportunities for tourism and business, fostering a closer relationship with Barranquilla and enhancing our island’s accessibility. We are excited to support Z Air in this venture and look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful island.”

Tickets for these flights are now available for booking on the Z Air website and through our partner travel agencies. For more information and to book your next trip, please visit www.flyzair.com.

Remember to check our Airline page on InfoBonaire for additional information about various ways to and from Bonaire.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

JetBlue Announces New Flights on Sale from JFK to Bonaire

JetBlue celebrates launch with limited-time $159 fares available online only. Tourism Corporation Bonaire and JetBlue recently announced new flight services from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Bonaire. Flights between JFK to Bonaire will...

American Airlines Launches Daily Flights for Winter Season

American Airlines plans for additional flights. Tourism Corporation Bonaire, in collaboration with Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and BONHATA, is pleased to announce that American Airlines will significantly enhance its Miami to Bonaire (BON) route. Starting...

JetBlue Announces Year-Round Flights from JFK this Winter

New airlift provides more travel options to Dutch Caribbean Island. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in collaboration with JetBlue, announced today its first year-round...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.