Z Air Launches Direct Flight Route Between Bonaire and Colombia

Connecting Bonaire to Barranquilla, Colombia

Z Air is excited to announce the launch of a new direct flight route between Bonaire (BON) and Barranquilla (BAQ), enhancing travel options for our travelers starting July 2024. This new service will provide a convenient, nonstop connection between Bonaire and the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Z Air New Flight Schedule:

Bonaire (BON) to Barranquilla (BAQ): Nonstop flights depart from Bonaire every Monday at 11:45 AM.

Barranquilla (BAQ) to Bonaire (BON): Nonstop flights depart from Barranquilla every Friday at 12:25 PM.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers this new route, providing more travel flexibility and strengthening the ties between Bonaire and Barranquilla,” said Rene Winkel, CEO of Z Air.

“This addition to our schedule reflects our commitment to enhancing our network and offering the best possible service to our passengers.” Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, added, “This new direct flight route is a significant milestone for Bonaire. It opens up new opportunities for tourism and business, fostering a closer relationship with Barranquilla and enhancing our island’s accessibility. We are excited to support Z Air in this venture and look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful island.”

Tickets for these flights are now available for booking on the Z Air website and through our partner travel agencies. For more information and to book your next trip, please visit www.flyzair.com.

Remember to check our Airline page on InfoBonaire for additional information about various ways to and from Bonaire.