  2. Art
    3.  » MoltenWolf Glass Receives Training from Guest Artist

MoltenWolf Glass Receives Training from Guest Artist

by | Jul 14, 2023 | Art, Education, Shopping

MoltenWolf Glass will be temporarily closed for one week

Local artists thrive on continued education.

MoltenWolf Glass is continuously learning and teaching every chance they get. From July 17th until July 21st, the store will be closed in order to provide the MoltenWolf Glass team with a stress-free learning environment. They will reopen on Monday, July 24th.

What are they learning?

A glass artist from Florida, Annie Dotzauer, is coming to Bonaire for a week and will be teaching the entire team new techniques in glass. Annie had visited Bonaire on a cruise ship, and of course, she had to stop by to chat with the artists at MoltenWolf Glass! Now that she will be on the island for a week, she will have plenty of time to share her techniques with them and enjoy the island as well. And who knows what they will start producing next!

About Annie, the guest artist.

Annie Dotzauer and her husband, Jimmy, live in Florida, and over the past 10 years, she has discovered her love of glass. In fact, it has become an obsession as she is in her studio every day working on her art. Her favorite elements of glass art are the variety of colors, light, and unique textures.

Annie has been an art teacher from kindergarten to postgraduate. She loves teaching, but now she has time to create. She’s the leader of one of the glass fusion clubs in Florida and has taught numerous glass techniques and design at the Villages Art Center as well as in several studios across the United States. Most recently, she taught a two-day glass enamel class in Las Vegas and is excited to go international and teach on Bonaire in July! She feels it is quite a compliment!

Annie also works with a metal artist, Rhonda Waters, in her home studio and has completed many collaborative pieces. Another notable accomplishment was when her work was featured in Glass Art magazine.

(Source: MoltenWolf Glass)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
