MoltenWolf Glass Receives Training from Guest Artist

Local artists thrive on continued education.

MoltenWolf Glass is continuously learning and teaching every chance they get. From July 17th until July 21st, the store will be closed in order to provide the MoltenWolf Glass team with a stress-free learning environment. They will reopen on Monday, July 24th.

What are they learning?

A glass artist from Florida, Annie Dotzauer, is coming to Bonaire for a week and will be teaching the entire team new techniques in glass. Annie had visited Bonaire on a cruise ship, and of course, she had to stop by to chat with the artists at MoltenWolf Glass! Now that she will be on the island for a week, she will have plenty of time to share her techniques with them and enjoy the island as well. And who knows what they will start producing next!