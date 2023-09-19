Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Spoil Yourself with At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

by | Sep 19, 2023 | Restaurants & Dining

At Home Private Dining & Sommelier transforms your holiday home into a fine dining restaurant.

Manouk, owner and Chef of At Home Private Dining & Sommelier is well-known by many on Bonaire and her culinary masterpieces speak for themselves.

Just imagine your home being transformed into a luxurious private restaurant where you and your closest friends and family can enjoy the finest culinary creations. With Manouk At Home, it can become a reality.

What’s included

At Home Private Dining & Sommelier provides you with a complete lunch or dinner, depending on your needs and wants. By catering on location at your holiday home or a relaxing beach setting, you can experience a private chef and a professional wine pairing while you relax. From the groceries and flavorful wines to the beautiful table settings, Manouk will take care of everything. Did I mention that she also leaves the kitchen spotless?!

Choose from a 4-6 course menu, wine pairing, or beach dinner. Do you have a special occasion such as an anniversary, wedding reception, or birthday party to celebrate? Makouk At Home has plenty of experience with catering events as well.

Looking for a private chef for your entire stay?

At Home not only provides culinary-tasting dinners but can also take care of your breakfast and lunch.  Would you like to have a completely careless holiday and let a private chef take care of the food & beverages while you relax? Contact Manouk to discuss your needs and wants, and she will take care of everything. Whether you want one meal a day or three, Manouk will work with you to make your request a reality.

Partnering with Bonaire Yacht Charters

There is also a new opportunity to experience flavorful culinary cuisine on a luxury catamaran. Relax as you experience fine dining as you sail along the waterfront.

Book At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

I’ve had the opportunity to experience Manouk’s culinary creations, and each course was absolutely divine from the presentation to the flavors melding together. Due to her expertise as a Sommelier, the wine pairings offered will complement each course perfectly.

As the busy season is upon us as well as many upcoming holidays, be sure to reach out and schedule your lunch or dinner so you won’t be disappointed. By making a reservation ahead of time, you can ensure that you can experience a luxurious lunch or dinner by a talented Private Chef.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
