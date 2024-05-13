Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2024 Begins May 23rd!

Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition: A Gastronomic Extravaganza Unveils on May 23rd.

Brace yourselves, food aficionados and culinary enthusiasts! The highly anticipated Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition is set to tantalize your taste buds, commencing on May 23rd and continuing through June 6, 2024. This remarkable 15-day culinary journey invites you to indulge in the finest offerings from Bonaire’s top-notch restaurants and other epicurean havens. Each of these esteemed culinary hotspots has crafted a delectable menu or exclusive special in celebration of this exceptional event.

Bigger than ever before

This edition boasts the largest lineup of restaurants yet, making it our most tempting event to date. With a record number of participants, this spring gathering features an array of mouth-watering businesses eager to showcase their gastronomic delights.

What makes this edition even more special? We’re thrilled to welcome several new culinary hotspots to our lineup, adding even more excitement and flavors to the mix. From cozy dinner spots to charming lunch joints and even unique sail tours, a bakery, and a distillery, there’s something for every palate to explore.

A truly unique experience

With an array of culinary delights on the menu, the only question is, how many will you explore? One such gem among these culinary hotspots is Restaurant Wanapa. “We ensure that our guests won’t miss a thing by receiving excellent service. The attention paid to our guests is very high. Normally, we offer a 4 or 5-course surprise menu on the porch of our land house, where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset; this is a truly unique experience. For Bonaire Culinair only, we also offer a 3-course menu. All our surprise menus are attentively and carefully put together by the chefs. In addition, you can also opt for wine pairing with your dinner. This has been carefully selected by our own sommelier. The restaurant is small and seats about 24 guests.”

A New Discovery

A new adding to the line-up of participants is your newest deli in town, Ons Broodje! Just opened in February, they offer classic (Dutch) sandwiches with freshly cut cheeses and meats, soups, breakfast, and barista coffees. Owners Michiel van Heusden and Floyd van Hees: “We are excited to join Bonaire Culinair with ‘Ons Broodje’ for the first time and make everyone excited to come and try our new deli!” During Bonaire Culinair, Ons Broodje offers a classic combination of menu items, known as ‘Het 12-Uurtje’. This translates to a 12 o’clock lunch special in English.

Our Generous Sponsors

We are proud to acknowledge our generous sponsors who play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you, The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, and Salty Seafood for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.

Exciting Prizes Await

While savoring the Bonaire Culinair Special at any of the participating culinary hotspots, you stand a chance to win an array of exciting prizes. Picture yourself having a 3-course local lunch at Blue Lagun, indulging in a bottle of Rom Rincón from The Cadushy Distillery, watch the sunset while on the Chill & Grill catamaran tour or Epic Tours, or relishing a bottle of Merlot from Chibi Chibi. These are just a glimpse of the fabulous prizes up for grabs.

Or redeem your gift voucher at the hotel restaurant Wanapa or Foodies, having dinner at the chefs table of Zara’s or a 5-course dinner at 2 Fools and a Bull? You could also walk away with delicious pastries from Sweeti Bakery, a bottle of Yess! Liquor or an enchanting 5-course dinner at Joe’s Restaurant, or a delightful rum tasting at Hooked by Sunsets, among other enticing rewards.

Save the Date!

Mark your calendar! Make a note of the dates – May 23rd to and including June 6th – and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest flavors and gastronomic innovations the island has to offer.

We can’t wait to welcome you to this gastronomic celebration! Bonaire Culinair is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs who are determined to put Bonaire on the global culinary map. For further information and to discover the list of participating restaurants, please visit the official website at www.bonaire-culinair.com. Don’t forget to follow us on social media for the latest updates: Facebook at ‘BonaireCulinairEvent’ and Instagram @bonaireculinair. Be sure to secure your reservations in advance, as availability is limited!