Safeguarding Genetic Diversity of Bonaire’s Coral Reefs with RRFB

Increasing resilience of Bonaire’s coral reefs in the face of disease and rapidly warming waters.

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is focused on boosting the genetic diversity of coral populations affected by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), a serious and enduring threat to Bonaire’s reefs. As part of their adjusted restoration strategy, RRFB assists the sexual reproduction of corals that are vulnerable to the disease via larval propagation.

Boulder brain coral (Colpophyllia natans) is just one of the 12 species RRFB targets for coral restoration. Last week, the team collected reproductive gametes (sperm and eggs) from a variety of spawning C. natans colonies, including some that were actively infected by SCTLD.

Selective Breeding

RRFB facilitated the fertilization of gametes from healthy and diseased colonies, creating entirely unique coral strains via genetic recombination. Using selective breeding as a tool to enhance genetic diversity, RRFB sires corals that are potentially stronger and better able to cope with SCTLD, warming waters, and other threats to the reef.

Larval propagation program

The larval propagation program is executed in close collaboration with Secore International, a worldwide organization dedicated to researching sexual reproduction in corals. Last week, seven members of the Secore team joined RRFB in Bonaire for boulder brain coral and staghorn coral (Acropora cervicornis) spawnin season.