Sail on a Private Catamaran with Life at 8 Knots

Experience a Serene Day on the Water with Life at 8 Knots.
Picture this: You, your loved ones, and the open sea—it’s the perfect recipe for a serene and tranquil day, and that’s exactly what Life at 8 Knots promises to deliver.
For those dreaming of an escape to the beautiful waters of Bonaire, a private catamaran is not just an option; it’s a must-do experience. Life at 8 Knots, led by the dynamic duo Julia and James, offers the ideal way to unwind and soak in the Caribbean’s breathtaking beauty. Spending a day or evening on their boat is more than an activity; it’s a highlight, especially if it’s your last full day on this island paradise!
What to expect on your day with Life at 8 Knots.
From the moment Julia and James receive your reservation, they’re on a mission to turn your dreams into reality. With thousands of nautical miles sailed and numerous customized charter experiences under their belt, their expertise ensures an unforgettable day at sea. As you step onto the 43-foot Catamaran, The Lost Cat, you’ll immediately feel at ease, surrounded by the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor comforts, including two trampolines at the bow, swinging chairs, a freshwater shower, and plenty of shade.
Tailored charters to suit your desires.
Whether you want to escape to the sea for a day of snorkeling, celebrate a special event, or witness the breathtaking sunset with your closest friends and family, Life at 8 Knots caters to your every wish. Booking a private charter guarantees that your experience is personalized to perfection.
Calling all scuba divers!
If you’re a scuba enthusiast, why not make your last day in paradise truly unforgettable? Dive off the catamaran in the morning and then indulge in a day filled with sailing, snorkeling, delicious food, and refreshing cocktails. It might just be the best dive of your entire trip!
End your Bonaire adventure with a sunset cruise.
Opting for a sunset cruise is a splendid way to wrap up your time on dushi Bonaire. Set sail in the late afternoon for a three-hour journey, sipping on cocktails, savoring tasty tapas, and witnessing Bonaire’s enchanting sunset one last time.
Book your private catamaran experience in advance.
No matter which type of charter you choose, satisfaction is their guarantee. To secure your spot, especially during peak seasons, reserving in advance is highly recommended. Sail away with Life at 8 Knots and let the gentle waves and panoramic views etch lasting memories of your Bonaire vacation.
