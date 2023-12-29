Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Celebrate Maskarada Day 2024

Celebrate Maskarada Day 2024

by | Dec 29, 2023 | Events, History, Local News, Music & Performances

Maskarada Day 2024 on Bonaire

The Traditional Ceremony of Maskarada Day 2024 begins at SKAL

In the vibrant run-up to the new year, we proudly announce the celebration of the annual Maskarada Day 2024 on January 1st. An enchanting party is deeply rooted in our community and celebrates its age-old traditions.

QR code to Cadushy Distillery Voting page

Did you vote for Cadushy Distillery’s Rom Rincón today? Vote daily from every device & share with friends!  Voting ends on January 1st! Click the banner or scan the QR code daily!

This year, the opening ceremony by Deputy Acting Governor Ingrid Sealy will begin at SKAL, where she will also hand over the traditional jug of rum.

Maskarada Day 2024: A Heritage of Gathering and Joy

On January 1st, the streets of our community will be filled with the sounds of Maskarada music, where the harmonica (Symfonia) and the double-sided drum, known as the tambor, create a festive atmosphere. Maskarada, which was on the brink of fading into history, has maintained itself as a vibrant celebration of culture and togetherness.

The start of this festive day will take place at SKAL, where Ingrid Sealy, our Deputy Acting Governor, will give the official starting signal with inspiring opening words. In a beautiful tradition, she will also carry the symbolic jar with handing over rum, an act deeply rooted in Maskarada history and symbolizes the connection with our local culture.

Event Details

  • Date: January 1, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
  • Location: SKAL

Other Festivities and Entertainment

After the opening, attendees can enjoy the lively sketches of the maskanan, the proud members of the Maskarada group. From hilarious bullfighting scenes to stories about fishermen’s lives, these performances promise entertainment and a deepening of local traditions.

We cordially invite all residents and interested parties to participate in this special celebration.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Christmas Shopping Night is Friday, December 22, 2023!

It's Christmas Shopping Night once again! Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 6 PM until 9 PM. This event will take place on Kaya Grandi, at Wilhelmina Park, and at the Terramar Mall in...

Fire Department Receives Dog Resuscitation Training

The Fire Department received ‘dog resuscitation’ introductory training. The Fire Department is there for humans and animals. In the event of a fire, not only the residents but also a dog may have inhaled too much smoke. If necessary, the Fire Department has the...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.