Celebrate Maskarada Day 2024

This year, the opening ceremony by Deputy Acting Governor Ingrid Sealy will begin at SKAL, where she will also hand over the traditional jug of rum.

Maskarada Day 2024: A Heritage of Gathering and Joy

On January 1st, the streets of our community will be filled with the sounds of Maskarada music, where the harmonica (Symfonia) and the double-sided drum, known as the tambor, create a festive atmosphere. Maskarada, which was on the brink of fading into history, has maintained itself as a vibrant celebration of culture and togetherness.

The start of this festive day will take place at SKAL, where Ingrid Sealy, our Deputy Acting Governor, will give the official starting signal with inspiring opening words. In a beautiful tradition, she will also carry the symbolic jar with handing over rum, an act deeply rooted in Maskarada history and symbolizes the connection with our local culture.

Event Details

Date: January 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Location: SKAL

Other Festivities and Entertainment

After the opening, attendees can enjoy the lively sketches of the maskanan, the proud members of the Maskarada group. From hilarious bullfighting scenes to stories about fishermen’s lives, these performances promise entertainment and a deepening of local traditions.

We cordially invite all residents and interested parties to participate in this special celebration.