Remember to Pay Your Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee

Add purchasing the Visitor Entry Tax and STINAPA Nature Fee to your to-do list.

​As October draws to a close and temperatures start to dip in your area, consider turning your attention to planning a getaway to Bonaire, a charming island in the Dutch Caribbean. Thanks to our consistently warm climate throughout the year, Bonaire is an ideal destination for a winter escape, which is also our high season.

Of course, there are a few important things to remember as you plan your winter getaway.

How to pay your Visitor Entry Tax.

When planning your Bonaire vacation, remember to pay your Visitor Entry Tax at the official website. Since the government imposed this tax, there has been a surge in unofficial sites that charge more than the $75 fee! So please make sure you use the official government website located here.

Your payment should never exceed $75. The official site is located above.

Children 13 years and older pay the rate of $75, while 12 years old and younger pay $10.

Every entry into Bonaire requires a separate payment. You must pay for each entry if you intend to use Bonaire as a hub for island hopping to and from your home country.

Payment can only be made within the week leading up to your departure, no earlier than seven days prior to your flight.

Print out the QR code or have it ready to show on your phone upon arrival.

If you forget to pay in advance, you can still settle the fee upon arrival but be prepared for potentially longer lines at customs.

The Visitor Entry Tax replaces what was formerly known as the island’s ‘room tax’ and rental ‘car tax’ previously collected directly through providers.

How to purchase your STINAPA Nature Fee.

The STINAPA Nature Fee is an annual charge of $40 for individuals intending to access the Bonaire National Marine Park, encompassing all waters surrounding Bonaire. Whether you’re engaging in activities like swimming, snorkeling, diving, windsurfing, or kitesurfing, purchasing the Nature Fee is mandatory. This fee also grants you entry into the breathtaking Washington Slagbaai National Park. STINAPA oversees both the Marine Park and Slagbaai. Purchasing the Nature Fee enables them to sustain the maintenance and management of these areas.

Mandatory for all water sports, including swimming and snorkeling.

Allows access to the Washington Slagbaai National Park.

The Nature Fee is valid for a calendar year and is separate from the Visitor Entry Tax.

Can be purchased ahead of time or at local dive shops.

If your vacation is in the last half of December, consider waiting in case the new 2024 Nature Fee is released by then.

STINAPA Rangers may approach you at any time along the waterfront, asking for proof of payment.

Exemptions: children under 13 and residents from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten.

A video about the Nature Fee is located at the bottom of most water-related pages, such as the scuba diving page, throughout InfoBonaire’s website.

Here are a few more things to remember for the high season.

Book your activities ahead of time. This goes for the entire high season from now through April, but especially December and January! You wouldn’t want to be disappointed!

Book your truck or car rental in advance. These go FAST in the high season, so don’t wait until the last moment.

Book your scooter or bike in advance so you can explore Bonaire.

Book your accommodation in advance to secure your perfect room or suite.

Book your dinner reservations in advance. During high season, it is unlikely that you can walk into a restaurant and get a table. If you’re planning to hire a private chef or enjoy dinner on a sailboat, be sure to make your reservation well in advance. This ensures availability for your desired date and experience.

Happy Planning!

I hope your Bonaire vacation will leave you with lasting memories. Throughout InfoBonaire’s website, we have recommended companies for activities, vehicles, accommodations, restaurants, and more! It’s time for the countdown to your paradise getaway to begin!

(Source: Bonaire Insider at InfoBonaire)