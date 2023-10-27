Washington Slagbaai National Park Closed Until Further Notice

Heavy rainfall closes Washington Slagbaai National Park.

Late yesterday, STINAPA made the decision to close the Washington Slagbaai National Park as of today until further notice. Closing the park is typical for this time of year when the area experiences heavy rainfall, causing erosion on the dirt roads.

Recently, areas of Bonaire have experienced a considerable amount of rain. Although not every corner of the island enjoyed the rain, the northern part certainly did! After all, it’s our rainy season on Bonaire, and every year brings its own variations. In some years, we experience abundant rainfall, while in others, it’s more sparse.

The park shut down due to rain two days ago and reopened yesterday, but only the short route was accessible. However, STINAPA has determined that for everyone’s safety, the park should remain closed for an extended period of time.

STINAPA rangers work to repair the roads.

STINAPA rangers will be working on the roads in order to reopen the Washington Slagbaai National Park. But for now, the park remains closed until further notice.

(Source: STINAPA)