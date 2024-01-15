Public Recreational Park Named: Isidel Beach Park Bonaire

The new recreational park will be named Isidel Beach Park Bonaire.
The new recreational park between Chogogo Beach Resort and Den Laman Condominiums on behalf of Bonaire Government Buildings NV (BOG) is being developed and will be named ‘Isidel Beach Park Bonaire’.
The history of the name.
The ship Isidel, previously known as ‘Blue Peter’ in the Windward Islands, was destroyed in July 1978. disappeared during a regular trip from Curaçao to Bonaire. There were 7 people on board the ship. The search continued for weeks, but the ship was never found. Finally, ten years after the disappearance of the Isidel, a court case was initiated for a death declaration of the people on board the ship. This tragedy will live on forever in the memories of Bonaireans.
The relatives of the crew and the passengers on board the Isidel have always regretted that there was never a monument to commemorate these people. Now, with the construction of the park on the coast of Playa Lechi (Palu di Lechi), this is a good opportunity to fulfill the wishes of the relatives left behind. With the name ‘Isidel Beach Park, ‘ the crew members De Jongh (Mirlo and Daniel), the two brothers Abrahams (Patrisio and Bernardo), Angel (Bubu) Janga, Elio Anthony, and passenger Ernesto De Lanoy will be commemorated.
Recognition
Bòi Antoin, who, in his capacity as president of the Fundashon Históriko Kultural Boneriano (FuHiKuBo), helped find a suitable name for the park at the request of BOG, and proposed the name Isidel.
“As a client of the development of this beautiful park, I am very happy that we have made some progress. In this way, we can contribute to the sentiment that these lives mattered and that they receive the recognition they deserve,” says Adely Susana-Jansen, director at BOG.
On behalf of the family, Ogenio (Es) de Jongh says that he is honored that this name was chosen and a piece of Bonaire’s history will be remembered.