Echo Foundation is Urgently Looking for Annual Roost Count Volunteers

Jan 17, 2024

Echo's Annual Roost Count is Saturday, January 27, 2024

Would you like to volunteer during the Annual Roost Count?

Echo Conservation is thrilled to announce its upcoming Annual Roost Count, a vital event for the assessment of the Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot population on Bonaire, locally known as Lora. Scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, this annual initiative relies on the dedication of volunteers to visit known roost sites across the island.

How it works.

Parrots, with their elusive social behaviors and nomadic tendencies, pose challenges for accurate counting. The simultaneous count across various roost sites minimizes the risk of double counting, allowing Echo to estimate the population effectively. At this time of year, the parrots gather in large communal groups during their sleep, facilitating a more precise count.

Volunteers, the key to the success of this event, will be assigned to specific sites, arriving before sunrise to observe and count parrots as they leave their roosts. The compiled data will then be analyzed against historical records, providing insights into the population trends on Bonaire. Over the past few years, Echo has observed an encouraging increase in parrot numbers, and we are eager to continue this positive trend.

How to sign up.

To join this impactful conservation effort, Echo invites volunteers to participate in the roost count. Training sessions will be held on Wednesday, January 24th, to equip both newcomers and repeat participants with the necessary knowledge and skills.

If you’re passionate about Bonaire’s unique wildlife and want to contribute to the Annual Roost Count, please sign up by emailing Echo at Echobonaire@gmail.com. The application deadline is January 24, 2024.

As a token of appreciation for your valuable contribution, Echo will provide a complimentary breakfast from 8 am to 10 am at Dos Pos Conservation Center after the count. This gathering will also include the announcement of incoming tentative results and introduce Echo’s newly elected Board Members.

(Source: Echo Foundation)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
