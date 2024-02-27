Oil Spill Detected in the Waters of Sorobon, Lac Cai and Lagun

East Coast of Bonaire Affected by an oil spill

An oil spill from a ship in Tobago waters has recently been discovered in Sorobon, Lac Cai, and Lagun areas. This contamination constitutes a serious threat to both people and nature on Bonaire, including vulnerable ecosystems such as mangroves, fish, and coral.

In collaboration with STINAPA and other emergency services, the port office has already spent several days making various preparations and measures. Despite these measures, the oil has washed ashore, and the emergency workers are now committed to a quick and effective cleaning of the oil stains. Booms, which are temporary floating barriers used to collect oil, have already been placed in various areas, and teams are working hard to protect the vulnerable areas.

The Bonaire Wild Bird Rehab Center is also involved and assisting in rescue efforts for birds affected by the oil spill.

Avoid Sorobon, Lac Cai and Lagun

Given the urgency of the situation, the government strongly advises all visitors to avoid contaminated locations. This advice is essential to ensure adequate care for emergency responders to do their work. The road, Kaminda Sorobon, from the turn into Sorobon, will be closed as of today until further notice.

(Source: OLB)