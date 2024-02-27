Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Nature
    3.  » Oil Spill Detected in the Waters of Sorobon, Lac Cai and Lagun

Oil Spill Detected in the Waters of Sorobon, Lac Cai and Lagun

by | Feb 27, 2024 | Nature

Oil Spill reaches Bonaire's east coast.

East Coast of Bonaire Affected by an oil spill

An oil spill from a ship in Tobago waters has recently been discovered in Sorobon, Lac Cai, and Lagun areas. This contamination constitutes a serious threat to both people and nature on Bonaire, including vulnerable ecosystems such as mangroves, fish, and coral.

In collaboration with STINAPA and other emergency services, the port office has already spent several days making various preparations and measures. Despite these measures, the oil has washed ashore, and the emergency workers are now committed to a quick and effective cleaning of the oil stains. Booms, which are temporary floating barriers used to collect oil, have already been placed in various areas, and teams are working hard to protect the vulnerable areas.

The Bonaire Wild Bird Rehab Center is also involved and assisting in rescue efforts for birds affected by the oil spill.

Avoid Sorobon, Lac Cai and Lagun

Given the urgency of the situation, the government strongly advises all visitors to avoid contaminated locations. This advice is essential to ensure adequate care for emergency responders to do their work. The road, Kaminda Sorobon, from the turn into Sorobon, will be closed as of today until further notice.

 

(Source: OLB)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

Discovering the Secret Lives of Shrimp

Documenting 46 species of Palaemonidae shrimp A recently published report found that the Dutch Caribbean hosts 46 species of Palaemonidae shrimp,  24 of which were recorded for the first time for one or more of the islands. This study also reveals the discovery of one...

Celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2, 2024

Learn about local nature organizations on World Wetlands Day. The vibrant community of Bonaire is invited to join in the festivities as we celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2nd. The event will take place in Wilhelminaplein from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, bringing local...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.