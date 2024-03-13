New Groundwater Monitoring Network on Bonaire

Introducing Bonaire’s Groundwater Monitoring Wells

On March 12th, a special initiative was launched by Deputy Cicilia and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, marking the start of an important groundwater monitoring project in collaboration with the Directorate General of Rijkswaterstaat. This project involves installing monitoring wells to gather data on groundwater. This will take about three months and is important to better understand how the underground water moves on Bonaire.

Why is it important?

The pipes, called monitoring wells, will be installed in Kralendijk, but also in other areas. These wells will allow us to see how much water is underground and how clean it is. We will also study the water in the sea, how rainwater runs off, and if there are any substances in the underground water that runs off into the sea that could harm the beautiful corals. This is important to know to take good care of our island and the sea around it. It’s also important to closely monitor how rainwater drains. This helps us to better care for our water and to improve agriculture.

We are doing this project in cooperation with several organizations and will start in the southern part of the island. It will take about three months to install all the monitoring wells. These wells will stay in the ground for a few years, and we will check them every year. We will check if there are harmful substances in the groundwater that are not good for the coral and/or our agricultural land.