Explore Bonaire: Essential Travel Advice from Bespoke Journeys

Bespoke Journeys specializes in planning and arranging diving trips for those eager to explore Bonaire’s world-class underwater sites. If your goal is to experience extraordinary diving in Bonaire or simply to relax in this unique region of the Dutch Caribbean, they can provide valuable travel advice to ensure your Bonaire dive adventure runs smoothly. These are answers to the most frequently asked questions.
When is the best time to go diving in Bonaire?
Diving in Bonaire is a year-round pleasure, thanks to its fortunate location outside the typical hurricane paths, endless sunny skies, and minimal annual rainfall. The Caribbean hurricane season is from July to November, and it rarely interrupts your diving. However, there are some considerations that might help you decide when to come.
Peak and off-season rates are quite different:
- Peak season is between November to April. This is a busy and expensive time to visit Bonaire, with higher prices for both accommodation and flights. If you don’t like crowds, come during a quieter time.
- The quietest time to visit is May to October. There are fewer visitors, and it’s the most affordable time to visit. You’ll find cheaper flights and better deals on accommodation.
How’s the rain and wind on the island?
- The climate page offers more details about wind and rain on Bonaire to help you pick a time that suits your budget and travel preferences.
Choosing Accommodations: All-Inclusive or Not?
While all-inclusive packages provide convenience, they might limit your experience of Bonaire’s vibrant culture. The World Food Travel Association certified Bonaire as a Culinary Capital, meaning you, as a traveler, can have complete confidence that you are visiting a food lover’s destination. Bespoke Journeys doesn’t recommend all-inclusive accommodation options because there are many fantastic food options to enjoy. The island has an amazing selection of restaurants, so make the most of them.
Bonaire’s Accommodation Options
Despite its modest size, Bonaire doesn’t skimp on accommodation variety, offering everything from resorts and hotels to cozy villas. Bespoke Journeys can help you decide the best option for your travel group. If you’re planning on eating in as well as dining out, make sure your accommodation choice has the right kitchen facilities.
How to score the best diving rates.
You will find the most competitive diving rates during the low season. You’ll find fewer visitors during this time; however, it is a popular small island, and booking last minute is difficult. If you plan ahead, you will normally get what you want at the best prices.
Best Value Diving Options
For the best value, Bespoke Journeys recommends a resort-inclusive dive package. These packages are designed with your diving needs in mind and the means to take advantage of Bonaire’s famous shore diving opportunities. With a dive package, you get resort accommodation, transfers, truck rental, unlimited diving, and a choice of boat diving if you wish. You’ll find some great savings with these packages.
Boat diving on Bonaire is a popular addition to Bonaire’s spectacular shore diving. This gives you the chance to explore Klein Bonaire as well as other destinations further offshore.
Best way to get around Bonaire
Bonaire does not offer public transportation options, but taxi services are available. For greater convenience and flexibility, rent a car or truck. If you’re planning on shore diving, then having your own vehicle is a game changer. You will have the freedom to explore various diving spots, dine out, visit supermarkets, take part in activities, and enjoy sightseeing at your leisure.
Bonaire is an affordable diving destination
Bonaire stands out as one of the most economical diving destinations because of its shore-entry dive sites. You don’t need a boat to access many of the best dive sites, this significantly cuts down your diving costs. Maximize your savings by visiting off-peak and sharing accommodations for group rates. The team at Bespoke Journeys can help you pick the right options to maximize your budget.
Supermarket options on Bonaire
There is a good selection of supermarkets in Kralendijk. They are well stocked with a variety of produce to suit your needs. The main stores are Van Den Tweel and Warehouse Bonaire on Kaya Industria and are typically open from 8 AM- 8 PM daily, offering a wide selection of items. BonDiGro is located on the same road with varying hours and accepts cash only. There are also mini-marts around town.
Non-diving activities for your days off
There are many non-diving activities to enjoy on the island. Whether you’re interested in nature and wildlife encounters, adventure sports, or historical exploration, there are activities for everyone. Notable activities unique to Bonaire include exploring the mangroves in a kayak, visiting Washington Slagbaai National Park, kite surfing, visiting the Salt Pans and pyramids, spending quality time at the Donkey Sanctuary Bonaire, and viewing flamingoes in their natural habitat at the Pekelmeer Flamingo Sanctuary. Evenings winding down with a glass of wine and watching a sunset before tucking into a delicious meal are always a great way to end the day.
Planning and booking your Bonaire dive trip
Bespoke Journeys recommends booking your dive trip at least six months in advance to secure your preferred accommodations. While earlier or later bookings are possible, your options may be limited by availability.
How can you book a Bonaire dive trip?
For personalized assistance and further details on Bonaire travel, reach out to Bespoke Journeys. They’re the only on-island Bonaire dive travel specialists and are happy to help make your Bonaire dream dive trip a reality.
(Source: Bespoke Journeys)