Explore Bonaire: Essential Travel Advice from Bespoke Journeys

Bespoke Journeys specializes in planning and arranging diving trips for those eager to explore Bonaire’s world-class underwater sites. If your goal is to experience extraordinary diving in Bonaire or simply to relax in this unique region of the Dutch Caribbean, they can provide valuable travel advice to ensure your Bonaire dive adventure runs smoothly. These are answers to the most frequently asked questions.

When is the best time to go diving in Bonaire?

Diving in Bonaire is a year-round pleasure, thanks to its fortunate location outside the typical hurricane paths, endless sunny skies, and minimal annual rainfall. The Caribbean hurricane season is from July to November, and it rarely interrupts your diving. However, there are some considerations that might help you decide when to come.

Peak and off-season rates are quite different:

Peak season is between November to April. This is a busy and expensive time to visit Bonaire, with higher prices for both accommodation and flights. If you don’t like crowds, come during a quieter time.

The quietest time to visit is May to October. There are fewer visitors, and it’s the most affordable time to visit. You’ll find cheaper flights and better deals on accommodation.

How’s the rain and wind on the island?

The climate page offers more details about wind and rain on Bonaire to help you pick a time that suits your budget and travel preferences.

​Choosing Accommodations: All-Inclusive or Not?

While all-inclusive packages provide convenience, they might limit your experience of Bonaire’s vibrant culture. The World Food Travel Association certified Bonaire as a Culinary Capital, meaning you, as a traveler, can have complete confidence that you are visiting a food lover’s destination. Bespoke Journeys doesn’t recommend all-inclusive accommodation options because there are many fantastic food options to enjoy. The island has an amazing selection of restaurants, so make the most of them.

Bonaire’s Accommodation Options

Despite its modest size, Bonaire doesn’t skimp on accommodation variety, offering everything from resorts and hotels to cozy villas. Bespoke Journeys can help you decide the best option for your travel group. If you’re planning on eating in as well as dining out, make sure your accommodation choice has the right kitchen facilities.