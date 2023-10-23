Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Mateo and Gabriela: The Journey of Two Sea Turtles

by | Oct 23, 2023 | Local News, Nature, Sea Turtles

Mateo and Gabriela, the two sea turtles fitted with satellite transmitters, have both found their foraging grounds.

Latest news about Mateo and Gabriela, the two sea turtles.

In our last article about the adventures of Mateo and Gabriela, the two sea turtles that were fitted with satelitte transmitters, we were wondering about Mateo’s upcoming course of action.

Did Mateo find her foraging grounds?

In the previous article from about a month ago, Mateo was located in Haiti but appeared to still be on the move. In fact, we were all curious if she would end up in Cuba like a previously tracked sea turtle from 2012. Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) was correct in their assessment, as Mateo has finally reached her foraging grounds. Having swam over 900 nautical miles (1,666 kilometers), Mateo is now enjoying her home along the coast of Cuba at Jardines de la Reina. Since reaching this area, she has stopped her long distance swimming and remained in the same area.This development leads STCB to believe that she has reached her second home.

Gabriela is enjoying her foraging grounds.

Gabriela, the loggerhead, is still enjoying her days gliding through the waters along the northern Colombian coast. While it seemed as though Mateo wanted to be a long-distance swimmer, Gabriela is more content remaining closer to Bonaire.

The adventures of the two sea turtles have come to an end.

Since there hasn’t been any major movement from Mateo and Gabriela lately, STCB thinks it is safe to say that they have both found their home! It sounds like Mateo and Gabriela have settled into their new environment nicely. Of course, surprises are always possible, but for now, it seems like they are in a good place. If there are any further developments, I will be sure to let you know!

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

 

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
