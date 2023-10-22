Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Expedition in the Waters of Bonaire

by | Oct 22, 2023 | Local News

Bonaire's beautiful ocean views by Tanya Deen

Expedition in the Waters of Bonaire will take place next week.

Starting tomorrow, there will be an expedition in the waters of the Bonaire National Marine Park organized by the Caribbean Cetacean Society (CCS) from October 23rd until October 29th, 2023.

During the expedition, participants will receive training around species recognition and ecology, the use of underwater sensors (towed array hydrophone), navigation, and data entry. It is essential for Bonaire to have trained professionals who practice research on dolphins and whales.

During this time, the boat that is participating is allowed to spend the night on different public moorings, as this is needed for scientific research during the expedition. The boat that will be used has the name Exocet and boat registration FF F94598. When you see this boat using a public mooring during the night, no reports are necessary to STINAPA as this is allowed during the event.

Thank you for your support towards this expedition and the activities undertaken by STINAPA.

(Source: STINAPA)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
