Bonaire Day Celebration with the Theme “Together We Form a Community”

Bonaire Day is September 6th.

The annual Bonaire Day (Dia di Boneiru) on September 6th will be celebrated with the theme “Huntu nos ta forma un komunidat” which is Papiamentu for “Together we form a community”. This day marks an important occasion to celebrate Bonaire’s rich culture, history, and identity, highlighting the importance of a close-knit and inclusive community.

The celebration

Various events and activities are organized to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the island. There will be traditional dancing and music performances, in which the cultural heritage of Bonaire is central. The arts and crafts markets will also be available, where local artisans sell their authentic products.

In addition, a drawing competition will take place to make children aware of the history of Bonaire and the importance of preserving cultural values. The celebration will also provide space for reflection on the community and the ways in which we can work together for a better future.

Theme: “Together We Form a Community”

This year’s theme emphasizes the strength and the unity that arises when people of different nationalities work together and support each other. The theme not only includes the local population of Bonaire but also all 75 nationalities that make up the diverse and close-knit community on the island. It calls for inclusiveness, mutual respect, and solidarity regardless of one’s background, origin, or beliefs.

Together with the people of Bonaire and all residents, we look forward to an inspiring and memorable Bonaire Day (Dia di Boneiru) celebration, in which we celebrate the power of cooperation and celebrate unity and underline the value of our diverse community.

Event details

The celebration begins the night prior, on September 5th, at Wilhelmina Park next to El Mundo restaurant from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The evening event offers a festive prelude to the main day. The program includes performances of local music and entertainment bands, including Grupo Formashon Musikal Krioyo (FMK), Farley’s Entertainment Band, and Grupo ESO. Enjoy a wide range of culinary delights and refreshing drinks.

The official event is September 6th at 9:00 AM with a protocol session that lasts until 12:00 PM. Then the day continues with a cultural program that runs until 12:30 PM. During the cultural program there will be a Simadan which will be at Kas di Regatta at 2:00 PM and dancing to the Wilhelmina Park.

Celebrate Bonaire Day

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the Simadan parade. The celebration doesn’t stop there! Festivities can be enjoyed into the evening with cultural and entertainment programs. The highlight being provided by Magic Sound, which ushers in the night as the closing act.

This year, no less than 75 stands have registered for the event. These booths offer a variety of cuisines and art forms, reflecting the diversity and richness of our reflects community. Together we form a community: The heart of Bonaire Day 2023 is the celebration of our diverse community. All residents and visitors are invited to join us during this unforgettable celebration of unity and diversity. Together we form a community that we can be proud of on Bonaire.

For more event information, visit our Calendar of Events page.

(Source: OLB)