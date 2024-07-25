Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Photography
    3.  » Ellen Muller’s 2025 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Now Available!

Ellen Muller’s 2025 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Now Available!

by | Jul 25, 2024 | Photography, Scuba Diving, Shopping

Ellen Muller's 2025 Bonaire Underwater Calendar

Explore Bonaire’s Wonders with Ellen Muller’s 2025 Underwater Calendar.

Each summer, fans eagerly await Ellen Muller’s underwater calendar. The 2025 edition is perfect for marine life lovers, photography enthusiasts, and Bonaire admirers. It’s also a cherished collector’s item and makes an excellent Christmas gift for family and friends.

Mastering the Art of Underwater Photography

Underwater photography demands exceptional skill and patience. Ellen Muller, a renowned Bonaire photographer, spends countless hours underwater capturing stunning marine life. Her dedication results in stunning images, reflecting her love for sharing Bonaire’s underwater beauty. Ellen often keeps the locations of her unique finds secret to protect them from overcrowding, ensuring the subjects remain undisturbed.

Get Your 2025 Underwater Bonaire Calendar Today!

If you’re visiting Bonaire soon, you can buy Ellen Muller’s 2025 Calendar at Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn and VIP Diving for $25 each. You can also order them online for U.S. delivery by emailing EllensBonaireCalendars@yahoo.com.

For more details, click the button below.

Ellen Muller's 2025 Underwater Calendar

(Source: Ellen Muller)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Enjoy Bonaire by Night on Friday, August 2, 2024

Kaya Grandi, the downtown area, and Terramar Mall will be ‘the place to be!’ Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), along with SKAL, will organize for the first time ‘Bonaire by Night.’ This event will take place on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM. The event...

Summer Sale at MoltenWolf Glass!

Summer Sale extravaganza throughout the store. MoltenWolf Glass is excited to announce its ongoing Summer Sale! With prices reduced across the store, you'll find incredible bargains on everything in the store, from small items to large items. Steep discounts on all...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.