Kas di Kurason Offers a Fully-Accessibly Rental Home

Kas di Kurason opens their rental home to those with special needs.

Have you ever longed for a vacation but found yourself in the midst of physical therapy, requiring the support of a nurse due to physical or mental challenges, or having a family member in need of assistance? Whether you are in a wheelchair or need assistance from a nurse due to mental or physical challenges, Kas di Kurason’s vacation rental home was designed to cater to your needs.

With the Papiamentu name meaning ‘House of Hearts’, the vacation rental home is fully accessible with a qualified nurse on staff for you or your family member’s needs.

The rental home comes with a variety of accessible features.

Since Kas di Kurason was designed to accommodate individuals with physical and mental challenges, the rental home was designed with oversized doors, fully accessible bathrooms, and, of course, no steps needed to enter the home. With the two-bedroom layout for up to four people, you can choose which room is easiest to access for your needs.

A lot of hard work and love helped design the garden and home into a relaxing environment. Since Ingrid, your nurse, specializes in the care of people with challenges, she made sure the home was accessible in every way possible.

Book in advance

Since opening its doors earlier this year, Ingrid, your nurse, and her daughter Juliette, have had many successful bookings. When needed, Ingrid is just a phone call away and will make sure to provide you with the utmost care and support during your stay.

Currently, Kas di Kurason is fully booked until March 9th, so as of March 10th, you can book your stay. The reservation procedure consists of a comprehensive questionnaire and a video call, aimed at ensuring the guests and your nurse are a good fit. As we all know, effective communication is crucial for all parties involved.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)