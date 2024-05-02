Kas BientoBlu: Your Ultimate Beach Villa Escape on Bonaire

Discover Your Dream Getaway at Kas BientoBlu.

When you are looking for a holiday on Bonaire, you are probably dreaming about an elusive getaway, a real gem hidden in nature with a panoramic ocean view and natural colors to ease your mind. This is exactly what Kas BientoBlu has to offer. Kas BientoBlu is a newly built beach-vibe villa in one of Bonaire’s most peaceful areas, tucked away in a tropical garden with enough private space to spend the day at home with your family, enjoying the infinity pool, magnificent Caribbean Sea views and ending the day cooking a homemade meal with the sunset right in front of you.

Besides that, the villa offers great amenities for scuba divers. There is a rinse tank, enough parking space underneath the house for 2 cars, a drying area, and enough storage to keep your diving gear safe during your stay.

To give our guests even more privacy, the villa has its own studio on the side. Next to the large open terrace, you will find the perfect spot to relax alone: a palapa with a hammock surrounded by the calming sounds of nature.

Personal Services from SENSES

In addition to this unique property, you will experience excellent personal service with the SENSES team. From a grocery shopping service upon arrival to arranging your car or any reservations at restaurants, tour operators and transfers, leave it up to them! The SENSES team is reachable through phone or WhatsApp for any questions or concerns you may have before and during your stay. It is truly their passion to make your stay at Kas BientoBlu an unforgettable one.

About Kas BientoBlu

Kas BientoBlu fits up to 8 people (4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms) and is bookable throughout the entire year. For more information about the villa or to ask about the availability, visit the website.