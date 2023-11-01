Introducing a New Concept: ‘Local Lunch’ at Blue Lagun Cafe

Blue Lagun Cafe now offers Free Parking

I think it goes without saying that the new ‘Local Lunch’ concept at Blue Lagun Cafe should not be missed!

Blue Lagun is located at the Dabboussi Center, Avis, near the airport. As of this week, Blue Lagun Cafe will reimburse your airport parking expenses! You can opt to either park on the side of the road and take a brief stroll or utilize the short-term airport parking area. Just remember to present your parking ticket prior to paying, and it will be subtracted from your bill, allowing you to park for FREE in the short-term parking area!

About the ‘Local Lunch’ by Chef Jeomar & Chef Elise

The ‘Local Lunch’ will feature authentic flavors of Bonaire and will be a weekly changing lunch menu. It will consist of a starter, a main, and a lovely dessert. They are also implementing a no-waste policy, after learning about even more ways to use every part of the ingredients during their successful internship in Bulgaria.

You can enjoy the Local Lunch from Tuesday to Saturday between 12 PM- 3 PM for $27.50 per person. Of course, reservations are encouraged, especially if you prefer to dine in the air conditioning. For reservations, contact via phone at +599-701-1373 or email at bluelagun.bonaire@gmail.com.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)