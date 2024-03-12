History of Bonaire’s Fire Department: Overalls to Firefighting Suits

From fire to the heavens

“After 10-10-10, we suddenly became part of what was then called the Ministry of Security and Justice. I made a lot of training and policy plans then. Suddenly, there was money, so we could do a lot! We went from fire to the skies, so to speak,” Reynold says. Julio continues: “Our men are now professionally trained and we can continue to train and educate them. Now, there is also money for proper materials and equipment. All this to make our services for residents even better and work towards a safe society.”

Fire Department incidents throughout the years

“A fire that I will never forget is the fire at Bopec in 2010. It kept burning for 3 days. An immersion pump even gave out from the heat. In the end, we had to let the oil tanks burn out,” Reynold surmises. Julio continues: “There are several incidents that will stay with me. But the loss of a colleague a few years ago made the biggest impact. But despite the emotional toll it took on me and the colleagues, we remained professional. We had a job to do and we did it.”

Strong together, safe together

Reynold: “It is important to keep firefighting staff up to date and to provide more training for the future. All kinds of social developments require further training and different equipment. For instance, there are more and more high-rise buildings. Then, we will need aerial work platforms. Or what about all those electric vehicles? That requires different expertise from the fire brigade for any firefighting. What I think is important is that BKCN works uniformly on all 3 islands. That we keep the cooperation high, ensuring a safe and resilient future for all.” Julio concludes.