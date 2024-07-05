Summer Sale at MoltenWolf Glass!

Summer Sale extravaganza throughout the store.

MoltenWolf Glass is excited to announce its ongoing Summer Sale! With prices reduced across the store, you’ll find incredible bargains on everything in the store, from small items to large items.

Steep discounts on all items

Prices have been reduced throughout the store, offering discounts that make this sale a must-visit. Whether you’re hunting for a small trinket or a statement piece, you’ll find something that catches your eye. The sale prices start as low as $5.00, ensuring there’s something for every budget. The summer sale also offers a deal where you can buy three items and get the fourth item at the lowest price for free!

What’s included?

Everything in the store is part of the sale, except for pieces by the Guest Artists. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Jewelry: Add a touch of sparkle to your collection with discounted necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

Dishes: Perfect for upgrading your dining experience or as a thoughtful gift.

Olive Oil Bottles: Unique and stylish, these make a great addition to any kitchen.

Ornaments: Beautiful pieces that add charm to any space.

Display and Wall Pieces: Transform your home or business with stunning art and decor.

Extra Large Pieces: Eye-catching items for your home or business.

Perfect for Gifting

With the holiday season just a few months away, now is the ideal time to start shopping for gifts. The summer sale offers the perfect chance to find unique and meaningful presents for friends and family. Plus, it’s always a good time to treat yourself to something special.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals. Visit the store today and discover the treasures waiting for you. The sale is a limited-time event, so hurry in to take advantage of these unbeatable prices.