Enjoy Bonaire by Night on Friday, August 2, 2024

Kaya Grandi, the downtown area, and Terramar Mall will be ‘the place to be!’

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), along with SKAL, will organize for the first time ‘Bonaire by Night.’ This event will take place on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM. The event will be held at Kaya Grandi, the entire downtown area, and Terramar Mall. The ‘Bonaire by Night’ event will continue at the beginning of each month on the first Friday.

Special Discounts at MoltenWolf Glass

During these events, MoltenWolf Glass will be offering a 25% Discount off everything in the store (except for Guest Artist pieces). This special offer is in conjunction with their ongoing Buy 3 Get 1 Item Free Summer Sale.

About the event

During the event, Kaya Grandi will be closed to traffic. Visitors and locals will have the opportunity to walk around, enjoy the atmosphere of Bonaire by Night in the style of a Shopping Night, and shop throughout the Kralendijk area. In different locations of Kaya Grandi and the downtown area, there will be music from DJ Kiart and Farley Entertainment, among others. There will also be a Majorette show and a Kid’s Corner to create the necessary atmosphere.

All our locals and visitors are welcome to enjoy the first Summer Edition of ‘Bonaire by Night’ on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM. Keep up to date on all upcoming events on our Calendar of Events page.