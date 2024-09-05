Discover Exciting Land Activities on Bonaire

It’s time to start planning exciting land activities for your next visit.
Bonaire Landsailing Adventures
The Cadushy Distillery
Ever wondered what it’s like to drink a cactus? Visit The Cadushy Distillery, located in the heart of Rincon, Bonaire’s oldest village. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM, you can discover how they craft their six delicious liqueurs, five spirits, cactus beer, cactus tea, and soup. Some of their spirits are even award-winning! Stop by to sample these exceptional products and unwind in the beautiful garden, home to a variety of birds.
MoltenWolf Glass.
Shekhinah Tours
Shekhinah Tours provides a range of small-group island tours on Bonaire, catering to all interests. Whether you’re up for an adventure like cave exploring. climbing Brandaris, or prefer a leisurely custom island tour, you’re in for a fantastic experience. With 22 options to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your next adventure.
Zest for Life Yoga
At Home Private Dining & Sommelier
Exploring Bonaire has many options.
During your next visit to Bonaire, don’t forget that there are many exciting land activities to experience. Be sure to try a few new land activities on your next Bonaire vacation!
When planning your next visit to Bonaire, be sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.