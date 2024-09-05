Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Discover Exciting Land Activities on Bonaire

by | Sep 5, 2024 | Activities, Landsailing, Shopping, Sightseeing, Spas and Wellness

Sail along Bonaire's coast, while staying on land.

It’s time to start planning exciting land activities for your next visit.

Discovering Bonaire goes beyond its stunning ocean blues and water activities. There’s so much more to enjoy on dushi Bonaire! Make your next vacation even more memorable by exploring these exciting land activities.

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures offers an exciting experience on the East Coast that’s perfect for all ages. Using blokarts powered by sails, all you need to race around the track are Bonaire’s Tradewinds. You can enjoy the track for an exciting 45 session or even rent out the track for a group of friends or a party—anything is possible. After feeling the wind’s rush, you’re sure to leave with a “blokart grin” on your face!

 
 
Coming up for the bend--where you can take over first place!
Learn more about Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

The Cadushy Distillery

Ever wondered what it’s like to drink a cactus? Visit The Cadushy Distillery, located in the heart of Rincon, Bonaire’s oldest village. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM, you can discover how they craft their six delicious liqueurs, five spirits, cactus beer, cactus tea, and soup. Some of their spirits are even award-winning! Stop by to sample these exceptional products and unwind in the beautiful garden, home to a variety of birds.

The Cadushy Distillery aged Rom Rincon
Learn more about The Cadushy Distillery

MoltenWolf Glass.

MoltenWolf Glass, situated along the waterfront in the heart of Kralendijk, offers one-of-a-kind glass art. From stunning jewelry and wall art to elegant serving dishes, olive oil bottles, and vases, there’s something for everyone. Plus, did you know MoltenWolf Glass accepts commissions from visitors? Through Zoom meetings, they can bring your vision to life, and once you’re on Bonaire, you can pick up your custom piece to take home.
MoltenWolf Glass necklaces
Learn more about MoltenWolf Glass

Shekhinah Tours

Shekhinah Tours provides a range of small-group island tours on Bonaire, catering to all interests. Whether you’re up for an adventure like cave exploring. climbing Brandaris, or prefer a leisurely custom island tour, you’re in for a fantastic experience. With 22 options to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your next adventure.

Summit of Mount Brandaris
Learn more about Shekhinah Tours

Zest for Life Yoga

Vacations are all about unwinding, shedding everyday stress, and focusing on yourself. Zest for Life Yoga can help you achieve a state of relaxation with private sessions tailored to your needs or by joining a weekly class. Take this opportunity to nurture your body while staying on Bonaire. Whether you prefer an indoor or outdoor session, you’ll find yourself fully relaxing your mind and body.
Group Yoga at Sorobon Beach Resort
Learn more about Zest for Life Yoga

At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

After a day of exploration, treat yourself to a private dinner at home or on the beach. At Home Private Dining & Sommelier on Bonaire offers a unique culinary experience where a private chef crafts personalized menus in the comfort of your own space. Paired with expert wine selections, this service creates an intimate and tailored dining experience, perfect for special occasions or a luxurious treat.
Sunset Dinner at the Beach
Learn more about At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

Exploring Bonaire has many options.

During your next visit to Bonaire, don’t forget that there are many exciting land activities to experience. Be sure to try a few new land activities on your next Bonaire vacation!

When planning your next visit to Bonaire, be sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.

 

Learn more about the Official Visitor Entry Tax Website
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
