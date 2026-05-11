Bonaire’s Life at 8 Knots Stars in an HGTV Episode!

Meet the Couple Behind the Dream

Recently, James and Julia of Life at 8 Knots were featured on HGTV’s Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1, Episode 8, called “Making Waves on Bonaire.” The TV show shared their story of following their hearts as they searched for a home on land to balance life and business, all while staying true to their dream.

A Life Shaped by the Sea

Growing up in Southern California, Captain James Cognito became a scuba instructor at age 19 and earned his 100 Ton Captain’s license in Hawaii at age 24. His experience spans the globe, from working as a scuba instructor at the Boy Scouts of America, to taking rock-stars sailing and diving around the world.

To top it off, James spent a decade working in the Gulf of Mexico as a commercial diver. Listed as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, safety is paramount for James. His unique resume gives him an edge of unparalleled ocean knowledge with a focus on safety and top-notch service. He has a deep love for the ocean and is passionate about sharing his knowledge with guests and students.

Even though he’s been to many places, one destination stands above the rest: Bonaire. He feels it is the best place in the world for students to learn to dive. Introducing people for the first time to the ocean’s majestic playground, “Discover Scuba” remains his favorite PADI course to teach

From Texas to the Tide

Julia’s journey to the sea began far from the coast in Fort Worth, Texas. Her life took a turn when she fell in love with sailing in the British Virgin Islands, where James introduced her to the liveaboard lifestyle. That moment sparked a passion that would take her across more than 100,000 nautical miles throughout the Atlantic. Needless to say, she didn’t just fall in love with sailing, but with James as well. It was meant to be.

Her path has been anything but conventional. From performing as a professional dancer in Los Angeles to working in business development in Texas, Julia embraced every chapter before ultimately trading it all for a life at sea with the love of her life. Today, she brings that same adventurous spirit to her role as a proud business owner on Bonaire at Life at 8 Knots.

Life Aboard “The Lost Cat”

In 2019, James and Julia purchased their dream catamaran, The Lost Cat, in Florida, marking the true beginning of their adventure. When the world slowed down during the pandemic, they found themselves living off-grid in the Bahamas with their cat, Kirby, by their side. It was during this time that they launched their YouTube channel, Life at 8 Knots, capturing the raw beauty and reality of life on the water between the United States and the Caribbean.

Finding Home on Bonaire

Like many sailors, their goal was simple: find the perfect island to call home. That search ended in July 2021 when they arrived on Bonaire for hurricane season and fell in love with the island’s natural beauty, community, and world-class diving. They quickly realized this was where they wanted to put down roots. By 2022, they had transformed their lifestyle brand into a thriving private charter business on Bonaire. Life at 8 Knots offers personalized experiences that reflect their love for the sea.

Today, their guests can explore Bonaire the way they know best, through private sailing trips, snorkeling and diving excursions, sunset dinner cruises, and even PADI scuba diving and freediving courses. Each experience is shaped by their story, their expertise, and their passion for sharing the island they now call home.

A Life Built on Passion

Beyond the water, James and Julia share a love for ballroom dancing, even earning awards at an international competition in Prague! When they’re not at sea, you might find them diving, freediving, or exploring Bonaire by motorcycle. They are always chasing the next adventure together, but staying true to Bonaire and sharing their love of the island with others.

Watch their HGTV Episode

HGTV’s new show “Tropic Like It’s Hot” highlights couples making bold moves to chase their Caribbean dreams. James and Julia’s episode, Season 1, Episode 8: “Making Waves on Bonaire,” follows them as they search for real estate on Bonaire, in their quest to move off the boat and onto land, separating their home and work spaces. You may be able to find the episode on HGTV in the US; if not, you can also find the episode on Amazon for purchase: https://amzn.to/3OCaoAl

Check out the episode and make your reservations on Life at 8 Knots in advance for your upcoming vacation to Bonaire.