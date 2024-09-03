Bonaire Day 2024: ‘A Clean Bonaire. Our Duty, Our Pride’

Bonaire Day 2024 is this Friday!

The long-awaited day is coming, Bonaire Day 2024 – Dia di Boneiru, which this year has ‘A Clean Bonaire. Our Duty, Our Pride’ as its theme. This emphasizes the importance of remaining proud of our island and taking our responsibility to keep Bonaire clean. The celebration will take place on September 6, 2024. The official program starts at 7:30 in the morning and ends at 12:00 in the afternoon. The cultural part starts at 12:00 PM and continues until the early hours of the morning at 2:30 AM at the parking lot of the BC building, in the Wilhelminapark and at the Oranjeplein. The Public Entity Bonaire invites all residents and visitors to come and celebrate this very important day.

Pre-program and ‘Bonaire by Night’ Shopping Evening – September 5, 2024

To warm up for Dia di Boneiru 2024, there will be a pre-program on Thursday, September 5th, from 6 PM to midnight in the parking lot of the BC building, in the Wilhelminapark, and on the Oranjeplein. This evening there will be a program with various music groups playing krioyo music. On the same evening, the Tourist Office will organize a ‘Bonaire by Night‘ shopping evening, during which the shops will stay open longer until 9 PM. Check out the sales at the local stores, including the 25% off sale at MoltenWolf Glass. All Dia di Boneiru stands will also be open to offer food, drinks, art and more and to create a festive atmosphere. The highlight of this evening is a grand fireworks show that starts at 12:00 AM.

Bonaire Day Celebration – Dia di Boneiru: September 6, 2024

On September 6th, the official program starts at 7:30 AM with a ceremonial session and speeches by party leaders and the chairman. Then, the official ceremony begins and lasts until 12:00 PM. This program emphasizes the importance of our society and our island and consists of the flag ceremony, music and the recognition of our honorary citizens. After the official part, the cultural program starts at 12:00 PM in Wilhelminapark, with DJ music, food and drink stands, dance groups and presentations of local talents. There is also entertainment by various music groups performing krioyo music, salsa, bachata, reggae and more.

Everyone is Welcome

The Public Entity of Bonaire invites everyone to come and celebrate both the supporting program and Dia di Boneiru this year, so that our national pride and our love for our island will continue to grow. For more information and updates on the program, Check out our Calendar of Events page on InfoBonaire.