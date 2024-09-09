Regatta Bonaire 2024 Dedicated to Mr. Henry Toré

Regatta Bonaire 2024 is Dedicated to Mr. Henry Toré, a Life Member of the Bonaire Lions Club

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is proud to announce that Regatta Bonaire 2024 will be dedicated to Mr. Henry Toré, a Life Member of the Bonaire Lions Club and an instrumental figure in the history and development of the event.

The History of Bonaire Regatta

Bonaire Regatta, which first took place on September 8, 1968, began as a small competition around Klein Bonaire. The event was initially sparked by a friendly bet between Hubert ‘Ibo’ Domacasse and Donald ‘Captain Don’ Stewart, who raced their “Boto di Bela Piskado” (fishing boats) Sislin and Veila to see who would return to the pier first.

That year, Larry Thielgard, who was then the president of the Bonaire Lions Club (BLC) and a friend of Captain Don Stewart, recognized the enthusiasm and popularity generated by the event. With this in mind, the BLC took the initiative to organize the race in a more structured manner.

The following year, the event was officially included in Bonaire’s Government Agenda, marking the first entry as ‘26 oktober – Zeilwedstrijden georganiseerd door de Lions Club Bonaire’ (October 26 – Sailing Races organized by the Lions Club Bonaire). The Regatta quickly gained popularity, growing too large for the BLC alone to manage. By 1971, the Tourism Office had assumed the organization of daytime events on the water.

Even after handing over the Regatta’s organization to the Tourism Office, the Bonaire Lions Club continued to play a supportive role, stepping in whenever necessary. While the daytime competitions flourished, the BLC noticed a lack of evening activities for visitors. The island was quiet at night, prompting the Lions Club to explore solutions.

In 1983, after 16 years of involvement, the Bonaire Lions Club, under the presidency of Mr. Henry Toré, introduced the ‘Regatta Festival.’ This project, presented to Mr. Niki Tromp, the head of the Tourism Office, added a new dimension to the event, bringing evening festivities to complement the daytime sailing competitions.

“Mr. Henry Toré has been an invaluable pillar of our community, not only for his contributions to the Regatta but also for his commitment to education and cultural development on the island,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB. “Dedicating Regatta Bonaire 2024 to him is a small token of our gratitude for the legacy he has built. His vision and leadership have shaped this event into today’s celebration.”

Mr. Henry Toré reflects on the past

Reflecting on this initiative, Mr. Toré shared in a recent interview with Fuhikubo on August 7, 2024: “In 1983, the year I was chairman, the only year I have been chairman, when we presented the project to Mr. Niki Tromp, head of the Tourist Board, the only thing he did not do was jump in the air for joy because there was something else added to the Regatta Week.”

As captured in Fuhikubo’s archives, an article from October 11, 1983, Extra Edishon Deporte announced: “Today marks the start of the famous Bonaire International Regatta. Visitors will surely find complete satisfaction this year as the Bonaire Lions Club officially opens the Festival di Regatta ’83 tonight.”

The Festival transformed Breedestraat, the main street (nowadays Kaya Grandi), into a lively and colorful fairground. The street was adorned with flags and lights, creating a festive atmosphere where locals and visitors alike could enjoy music from local bands and performances by folkloric groups. None of this would have been possible without the efforts of Mr. Henry Toré, now retired after a successful career in education and known for his deep interest in Bonaire’s social, educational, and cultural development.

According to a September 22, 1983, Extra article preserved in the Fuhikubo archives, “The Festival will close off the main street, Breedestraat (Kaya Grandi), from the ABN Bank to the Centro, and also part of Kerkweg (Kaya L.D. Gerharts) up to Panaderia Exito.”

Fuhikubo’s archives also highlight the ambiance captured by Papy Antoin on September 19, 1983, in the Extra Edishon “Ambiente”: “Breedestraat will be decorated with flags and lights, turning the street into a bright and colorful fairground. There will be dancing to the music of local bands and performances by folkloric groups.”

One of Mr. Tore’s unforgettable Regatta memories was the final Sunday of the event when the Venezuelan Military Ship T-64, which had brought people, boats, and vehicles to Bonaire for the Regatta, departed. The waterfront was filled with people watching the ship disappear over the horizon. “A silence fell, and the Sunday after, Bonaire remained ketu, ketu,” Mr. Toré recalled in an interview with Fuhikubo on August 7, 2024.

Regatta spirit also found its way into Mr. Tore’s home. His wife, Mrs. Matea Teresa Strickx from Rincon, a Lioness in loving memory, was responsible for preparing soup with other women for the BLC’s stand during the Festival. The funds raised were reinvested into the Bonairean community. The Tore family’s three children also fondly remember growing up as part of the ‘Regatta Festival.’ In 1973, Mr. Toré became a member of BLC, later becoming President, Zone Chairman, and a Life Member.

Mr. Toré, passionate about reading and writing, has authored five books in Dutch, including Een tropische kruisiging, De ontspoorde Benjamin, Tranen over Matravagera, Broos Geluk, and De Eed. He has also written poetry and plays. Mr. Toré is often described as humble, guided by the values of God, well-prepared, intelligent, and a man deeply committed to his community.

Biography of Mr. Henry Toré

Henry Toré was born on October 19, 1940, in Curacao in the district of Saliña. After completing his teacher training at Radulphus College in 1960, Mr. Toré was able to call himself a teacher. He then obtained the ‘Certificate of Competence as a Head Teacher’, and the possibility of becoming a principal was open. In the following years, he obtained teaching qualifications in English and Mathematics.

“In 1964, I moved from Curacao to Bonaire to help out there for a few years because, at that time, only a few teachers were willing to live on Bonaire.” Those few years have become a little more, and now, after 60 years, Henry Toré calls Bonaire his home.

“In 1970 I was appointed director of the Lourdes Mulo, where I was a teacher before I became director. Lourdes Mulo later became Scholengemeenschap Bonaire.” “The Ministry of Education then approached me to become Inspector of Secondary Education for Bonaire and Curacao (1980)”. After 1981, Toré started studying law at the UNA.

“After having held the Inspector of Secondary Education position on Bonaire and Curacao for several years, the Central Government established a Department of Education, Bonaire section, where I was appointed head. I did this work until my retirement in 1995.”

During his years on Bonaire, Mr. Toré devoted much of his free time to the socia development of the island. He was a leader at the Jonge Wacht (scouts) and later, together with other people, he stimulated the building of community centers on Bonaire. Mr. Toré helped establish FESBO (Federation of Community Centers on Bonaire) and served as a board member and chairman. In 2002, all neighborhoods on Bonaire had their own community center. Mr. Toré was also co-founder of the Roman Catholic School Board and board member of the Bonaire Nursing and Elderly Care Foundation (now Mariadal Foundation). Other positions he has held include secretary of the Teachers’ Association Don Bosco, a correspondent for the newspaper Amigoe Bonaire section, co-founder of the Shooting Club ‘Tirabon’, board member of the Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru, board member of the Federation of Antillean Youth Care (FAJ) and chairman of the Union di Penshonado pa Adelanto i Hustisia (UPAH) Bonaire section.

Together with others, Mr. Toré was at the cradle of Ars Cantandi, a mixed choir that set the trend on Bonaire for 30 years, especially with their concerts at Christmas time. At the request of the Bonairean government, FORMA (Fundashon Formashon pa Mañan) was founded, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

From 1987 to 2002, Mr. Toré also held the following public positions: Deputy Jdge at the Court of First Instance on Bonaire, acting governor of Bonaire, and State Secretary of the Central Government during the time of the Netherlands Antilles. In 1994, Henry Toré received a royal distinction as Officier in de Orde van Oranje Nassau. Henry Toré has a passion for reading and writing. In total, he has written five books in Dutch: Een tropische kruisiging (1997), De ontspoorde Benjamin (1999), Tranen over Matravagera (2003), Broos Geluk (2010) and De Eed (2020). He has also written poems and plays.

Currently, Mr. Toré enjoys a quiet life at a respectable age, in the company of his children, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and other family members on Curacao and Bonaire, not to forget his friendships.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire would like to express gratitude to Fuhikubo for providing valuable information regarding Mr. Henry Tore’s contributions. We invite everyone to join in honoring Mr. Henry Toré at Regatta Bonaire 2024, celebrating his legacy and the rich cultural heritage of Bonaire.