Dining at Sea with Melisa Sailing

Where Delicious Cuisine Meets the Open Water
Step aboard the elegant Melisa Sailing and discover a new way to experience dining on Bonaire. As you sail across the island’s sparkling blue waters, an onboard chef crafts a multi-course culinary experience, turning an evening on the water into an unforgettable event.
Sailing Along Bonaire’s Stunning Coast
The experience begins with a leisurely cruise along Bonaire’s breathtaking shoreline. Surrounded by the beautiful seas and cooled by the Caribbean breeze, you’ll take in stunning views of the island’s coastal homes and sunset – the perfect setting for an intimate and elevated dining adventure.
An Intimate Dinner on the Water
Forget traditional restaurants, your experience is set aboard with comfortable pillows, where you can relax and savor a thoughtfully prepared multi-course menu. The chef handles every detail, allowing you to simply enjoy the moment. Dining at sea creates a setting that feels both exclusive and unforgettable.
Dedicated Crew to Ensure a Wonderful Evening
What truly makes the evening exceptional is the personalized attention. The dedicated crew ensures everything runs effortlessly and your glass is never empty. Every detail is thoughtfully arranged. Are you planning an anniversary, birthday, or romantic dinner for two? The entire experience is designed around your occasion, so you can focus on the sea, the sunset, and each other. The seating is arranged in a way that it feels like you are the only people there. There’s even a section on board for larger groups.
Planning Your Luxury Dining Experience
Choose your preferred date, let the crew know how many guests will be joining, and share any dietary requirements. From there, everything is expertly arranged for you. On the evening of your sail, simply step aboard and unwind – your dining experience will be flawlessly managed from the first bite to the final course. Contact Melisa Sailing and reserve your spot by WhatsApp. You can find the WhatsApp details here.