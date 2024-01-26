Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2, 2024

by | Jan 26, 2024 | Community Service, Events, Local News, Music & Performances, Nature

Celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2nd

Learn about local nature organizations on World Wetlands Day.

The vibrant community of Bonaire is invited to join in the festivities as we celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2nd. The event will take place in Wilhelminaplein from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, bringing local nature organizations together to showcase their valuable work in preserving our precious wetlands.

This year’s theme, “Wetlands and People,” emphasizes the essential connection between these unique ecosystems and the communities that rely on them. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with dedicated local organizations actively contributing to the conservation and sustainable management of Bonaire’s wetlands.

What to expect

Local nature organizations will be present to share their knowledge, experiences, and initiatives dedicated to the protection of wetlands. In addition to the festivities, there will also be live music from Hofi Kultural and Luis Moka & Palu Grandi. This celebration aims to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands and their significant role in maintaining biodiversity, supporting local livelihoods, and providing essential ecosystem services.

The event promises a mix of informative displays, interactive activities, and opportunities for community members to connect with like-minded individuals passionate about environmental conservation. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a student, or a concerned citizen, there’s something for everyone at this World Wetlands Day celebration.

Visit InfoBonaire’s Calendar events page to keep yourself informed about various events happening on Bonaire.

 

(Source: Mangrove Maniacs)

