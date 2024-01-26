Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Additional Dive Sites Reopened on Bonaire

by | Jan 26, 2024 | SCTLD, Scuba Diving

Bonaire's Shore diving allows you to dive most dive sites from shore.

STINAPA has made the decision to reopen a few northern dive sites.

STINAPA has just announced an update on previously closed dive sites due to the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD). All dive sites, except for the Washington Slagbaai National Park, are now open for diving.

It’s important to note that gear disinfection remains mandatory. Please ensure all snorkeling and diving equipment has been disinfected before and after each dive and snorkel day. Dive and Snorkel Operators are encouraged to continue offering disinfecting stations for their guests.

New SCTLD Volunteer Program

STINAPA has initiated antibiotic coral treatments and will soon launch the SCTLD Volunteer Program. This initiative aims to reach more corals and treat them more efficiently. If you’ve signed up already, expect an email with details from the new coordinator in the next two weeks.

Additional Information

For any additional information about SCTLD, you can contact STINAPA at sctld@stinapa.org. Dive map: https://arcg.is/1eCTD80. 

Bonaire and STINAPA appreciate your ongoing support. Your participation and collaboration have been essential to protecting the reef surrounding Bonaire.

 

(Source: STINAPA)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
