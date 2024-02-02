Celebrate Bonaire’s Carnival 2024 in a Safe & Responsible Way

Celebrate Carnival 2024 while following safety advice.

Between this weekend and next weekend, Carnival 2024 is all about the parades! Details about where the parades will take place can be found on our event calendar.

Be responsible

While it is time for celebration and fun, let’s not forget to respect the rules in force and to take responsibility for ourselves and others, especially during the children’s parades this weekend. In the coming period, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force will intensify traffic controls at strategic and busy locations, with stricter action in the event of violations. It is essential that everyone adheres to the traffic rules, not only for the police but also for the safety of all road users. That is why the Dutch Caribbean Police Force provides a number of tips to celebrate Carnival safely:

Use earplugs for the children against loud music

Instruct children on who they can contact (police) and what they should do in case they get lost

Young people, make clear agreements with your parents about where you are or where you’re going

Traffic Rules

Furthermore, it is essential that everyone adheres to the traffic rules for the safety of all road users. Awareness among motorists and other road users is crucial. Please wear seat belts, avoid calling or texting while driving, be responsible for alcohol consumption, and safely transport children in a car seat. The Police Force

Given the long period away from home during the carnival parades, it is advisable to secure your home, ensuring there is sufficient lighting when leaving, park your car in a safe place and not behind barricades, and don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle. This is how we celebrate Carnival 2024 in a safe and secure manner. Please be responsible.

This advice is not only for the Children’s Carnival this weekend but also for the Adult Grand Parades next weekend.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force wishes everyone Felis Carnival!