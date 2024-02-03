Boat Master License 3 Required for Commercial Vessels from January 2025

Mandatory Boat Master License 3 begins in 2025.

From January 1, 2025, it will be mandatory for all owners and operators of commercial vessels on Bonaire to possess a Boat Master License 3. This new measure is part of the Maritime Vessel Safety Regulations, Annex 6. This should make sailing and water sports on Bonaire safer. Everyone must adhere to this before this date.

There is increasing interest in water sports and sailing on Bonaire. That’s why making it safer for everyone on the water is essential. This is how we ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves safely. You should take this into account:

Start date: Beginning January 1, 2025, everyone must have this license. For whom: Anyone who owns or sails a commercial vessel. You must also have a nature permit to sail in the Bonaire National Marine Park (BNMP). Why: We want to make the water safer and ensure people can sail better and feel responsible. Adjustment period: A period has been provided to comply with this new rule and get used to it. In this day and age, all owners and operators of commercial vessels can take a temporary course. This way, they can continue sailing while they obtain their license.

Information session in February

The Port Office is organizing an information session in February to provide more explanation about this new rule and the boat master license 3. The exact location and date of this session will be announced later.

There are courses available on Bonaire to obtain the license. These are offered by DRTC Curaçao and also by Forma soon. For costs and more information, you can email information to cura@drtc.nl. If you do not adhere to this policy, you can the Coast Guard will take action, such as checking your boat and withdrawing your permit.

Do you want to know more? Contact Boat Registration at boatregistration@bonairegov.com or search online for stcrt-2021-38007 for the full new regulations. The Port Office and the Dutch Shipping Inspectorate – Caribbean Netherlands thank you for your cooperation. Together, we ensure safer and better sailing on our beautiful waters on Bonaire.

(Source: OLB)