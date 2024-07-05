Gearing up for the Regatta Bonaire 2024.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has the honor of organizing the Regatta Bonaire 2024, powered by Guardian Group, which will take place from October 6th – 12th, 2024.

A press conference was held on July 4, 2024, at the Harbor office. Partners at the table included Timoteo Silberie from the Public Entity of Bonaire/SKAL, Crystal Willems from the Guardian Group, this year’s main sponsor, and this year’s platinum sponsor, Curoil, represented by CEO Yamil Lasten.According to Diego Fränkel, CEO of Guardian Group Fatum: “As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we reconfirm our commitment to go the extra mile for our customers and the island of Bonaire. Working with TCB, we are honored and proud to contribute to the Regatta Bonaire 2024 and enhance the experience of our community while honoring the rich culture and heritage of Bonaire. This is how we go the extra mile to ensure your smile.”

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, in his role as coordinator for the 2024 Regatta Program, gave a presentation on the history of Regatta, the enthusiasm for continuing a tradition that started in 1967, and the importance of having this event on the island. This year, the goal is to bring water and land activities closer together, truly creating a uniformed experience. New additions to the Regatta celebration include the introduction of the first annual Caribbean Rampage event during Regatta Week. The Regatta sea activities will commence on October 6, 2024, with all water sports competitions and activities and the famous swim to Klein Bonaire.

Activities

For this year’s event, the activities will concentrate mainly between the “Kas di Regatta/ Waf di Piskado and Harbor office. TCB will introduce its Regatta village along the Malekon Boulevard, where one will experience five different areas: a dedicated kids’ area, a food truck area, an entertainment area, a food stand area, and an area for arts and crafts, plants, accessories, snacks, Bon Ku Ne, and other activities.

The Regatta Village will also include land entertainment festivities with a total of 3 stages and experiences during the day and evening hours.

Entertainment

The first lineup of the entertainment program during the Regatta week has been announced with presentations by international and local musicians such as bands Icons from Curacao and Tsunami from Aruba and local bands such as Luis Moka i Palu Grandi, Payola, Fenty, JC & Friends, FMK, Ritmiko Timon, Foyan Boys, ESO. The second entertainment lineup will be announced in early August 2024, with surprise act announcements by the end of August 2024.

For more information on becoming a partner in the Regatta Village, registration will open on July 10, 2024, with an official kick-off meeting at SKAL. Registration can be completed on the official website.

Registration

Various supporters make Regatta Bonaire 2024 possible. Visit the official website for updates, registration, schedules, T-shirt and merchandise orders, and other important information. Registration for all water and land activities is now open on the Regatta website.