AquaFest 2023 is this Saturday!

by | Aug 2, 2023 | Activities, Events, Local News

AquaFest 2023

This Saturday, August 5, AquaFest 2023 will take place.

The water festival that many people look forward to, AquaFest 2023, will be between Karel’s pier and the north pier. Acting Lieutenant Governor Nolly Oleana wishes everyone good luck.

“It is a great event for the community, and I wish everyone a wonderful time on the water and from the shore. I assume that enjoyment can go hand in hand with respect for nature, the environment and each other. So take your responsibility to ensure that the event runs in an orderly and safe manner. Clean up your waste so that the sea is not polluted.”

To ensure that the water festival runs smoothly and safely, the Coast Guard, Customs, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force and the Public Entity Bonaire, who together form the Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire, will monitor and control. In consultation, a permit has been issued and the necessary measures will be taken. There will be a line for mooring boats. In addition, the area will be cordoned off between the Karel’s pier and the north pier. Finally, the area will be cleaned up afterwards.

Event details

AquaFest 2023 starts at noon and continues until sunset at 7 PM. There will be music, food and drink stands, and FREE entry to all! Don’t forget to bring your float!

Act Responsibly

Please remember to act responsibly during AquaFest 2023. Be sure to drink responsibly, stay hydrated, protect your skin with reef-safe sunscreen, and avoid throwing trash into our beautiful ocean. As always, please clean up after yourself when you leave. Enjoy the day!

(Source: OLB)

 

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
