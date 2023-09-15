Bonaire’s New Dragstrip at Onima

Dragstrip Bonaire has officially opened.

A dragstrip has finally been designed, built, and opened last week. Fevering and racing have long been a passion of many locals. If you have visited Bonaire before, you may have noticed that weekly on Sunday afternoon until sunset, the road to Sorobon is used for fevering and racing. Not only is this area dangerous due to cars passing through or spectators on the side of the road, but the noise also carries all the way to the west coast of Bonaire.

There has been a need to move the racing to a safer area for years, and it has finally happened. Last Sunday, there was a huge unveiling of the new dragstrip at Onima, located on the main road to Rincon.

This weekend’s schedule

On Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th, racers and spectators will be welcome to use the facilities, For those attending any races or participating, please remember to be safe and adhere to the rules.

Drivers are called upon to ensure their car is in order. It is also mandatory that all participants must wear a helmet. At the dragstrip, there will be strict control over the participants and the public must follow the rules.

Upcoming schedule

From Monday, September 18th, the dragstrip will be open every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The dragstrip is reserved on Saturday, September 23rd for cars with remote controls.

Be safe and enjoy!

(Source: OLB)