Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Community Service
    3.  » The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire

by | Jul 26, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire with Fourth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire with Fourth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary.

Eric Gietman, CEO of The Cadushy Distillery, visited Food Bank Bonaire to present the company’s fourth donation of $1,500 USD. The donation is part of the distillery’s celebration of its 15th anniversary and will be used to support the board and numerous volunteers of Food Bank Bonaire in their invaluable work. Each month, Food Bank Bonaire provides 350 food packages to families in need.

“With this contribution from Cadushy, we can add some much-needed extras to the packages next month,” said Maarten Caljouw, Chairman of the Board of the Food Bank.

A Commitment to Community Support

Eric Gietman: “I am proud that The Cadushy Distillery can make a difference by supporting the great work of these passionate volunteers at Food Bank Bonaire. At Cadushy, we strongly believe in the power of community and responsibility. By contributing to the Food Bank, we not only provide direct support to families but also work together towards a stronger, more resilient community.”

Cadushy of Bonaire Anniversary Bottle

As part of its 15th anniversary celebration, Cadushy has released a special limited edition anniversary bottle available for purchase at the distillery in Rincon. All proceeds from the sale of these exquisite bottles will go towards supporting charitable causes. The distillery’s anniversary is marked by various initiatives to support the community of Bonaire, including this significant donation to Food Bank Bonaire. Six more charitable causes will receive donations as part of this initiative.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Judo Club Rincon

The Cadushy Distillery supports Judo Club Rincon with donations for youth judo uniforms and a tournament trip to the United States. In celebration of The Cadushy Distillery’s 15th anniversary, the company is donating $1,500 USD to 10 charitable organizations. The...

STCB Fundraiser: 11K for Research in Lac Bay

Swim around Klein Bonaire: 11K for research in Lac Bay Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire’s (STCB) mission is to ensure that Bonaire’s turtles have a secure future. One of the research projects that STCB works on is capture-mark-recapture research. The aim of this...

Honorary Citizen of Bonaire: Nominate your candidate!

Nominate your candidate for the Honorary Citizen of Bonaire. Do you know someone who you think deserves Honorary Citizenship from the government? Then nominate this person! The annual Honorary Citizenship is awarded on Bonaire Day. This is an opportunity to thank...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.