The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire with Fourth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary.

Eric Gietman, CEO of The Cadushy Distillery, visited Food Bank Bonaire to present the company’s fourth donation of $1,500 USD. The donation is part of the distillery’s celebration of its 15th anniversary and will be used to support the board and numerous volunteers of Food Bank Bonaire in their invaluable work. Each month, Food Bank Bonaire provides 350 food packages to families in need.

“With this contribution from Cadushy, we can add some much-needed extras to the packages next month,” said Maarten Caljouw, Chairman of the Board of the Food Bank.

A Commitment to Community Support

Eric Gietman: “I am proud that The Cadushy Distillery can make a difference by supporting the great work of these passionate volunteers at Food Bank Bonaire. At Cadushy, we strongly believe in the power of community and responsibility. By contributing to the Food Bank, we not only provide direct support to families but also work together towards a stronger, more resilient community.”

Cadushy of Bonaire Anniversary Bottle

As part of its 15th anniversary celebration, Cadushy has released a special limited edition anniversary bottle available for purchase at the distillery in Rincon. All proceeds from the sale of these exquisite bottles will go towards supporting charitable causes. The distillery’s anniversary is marked by various initiatives to support the community of Bonaire, including this significant donation to Food Bank Bonaire. Six more charitable causes will receive donations as part of this initiative.