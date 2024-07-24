Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
by | Jul 24, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

The Cadushy Distillery supports Judo Club Rincon with donations for youth judo uniforms and a tournament trip to the United States.

In celebration of The Cadushy Distillery’s 15th anniversary, the company is donating $1,500 USD to 10 charitable organizations. The third recipient chosen is Judo Club Rincon. The
donation will be used to purchase new judo uniforms for the club’s youth members and to facilitate their participation in a judo tournament in Florida, where they will compete against American youth judokas.

A Commitment to Youth and Sports

The Cadushy Distillery, renowned for its unique Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur and committed to sustainability and social responsibility, is dedicated to supporting the youth of Rincon. Through this donation, the distillery aims not only to contribute to the youth’s athletic development but also to their international experience and cultural exchange.

A New Step in Collaboration

Judo Club Rincon welcomes the support from The Cadushy Distillery. The new judo uniforms will enhance the comfort and safety of the young judokas during their training sessions and competitions. The trip to Florida offers the youth members a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and gain experience in an international setting.

About The Cadushy Distillery

Founded in 2009, The Cadushy Distillery has evolved from a visionary start-up to an internationally recognized name in the beverage industry. The distillery remains true to its core values of quality, sustainability, and social responsibility, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with various initiatives to support the community of Bonaire.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
