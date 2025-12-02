Bonaire Holiday Stocking Stuffer Ideas for 2025

Shop for Bonaire stocking stuffers.
Can you believe that it’s a;ready December? With the holiday season in just a few short weeks, it’s time to start thinking about thoughtful gifts to surprise friends and family! Bonaire’s local shops offer a wonderful selections of stocking stuffers that are sure to bring instant holiday cheer. Here are a few top Bonaire stocking stuffer ideas from Bonaire to make your holiday season extra special.
Stocking Stuffers at The Cadushy Distillery
Treat your loved ones to the unique flavors of The Cadushy Distillery with their mini liqueurs! Choose from a variety of miniature bottles or upgrade someone on the “nice” list to a full-size bottle (or two!). You’ll also find charming gift sets featuring mini liqueur bottles, along with fun add-ons like tea, tumblers, shot glasses, and T-shirts to make your gift extra special. Who know’s you may even want to snag the First Edition Rom Rincón for someone extra special in your life!
2026 Underwater Bonaire Calendar by Ellen Muller
Ellen Muller’s renowned underwater calendars are treasured long after each year passes. The 2026 Underwater Bonaire Calendar, featuring her stunning photography, is a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who appreciates the beauty of the underwater world. You can still find a few at Carib Inn and VIP Diving on the island. If you are off island you can still order online, but make sure you order it soon!
Dive items at Carib Inn
For friends and family who love to scuba dive or snorkel, stop by Carib Inn’s dive shop for various dive-related items that could be meaningful and practical for the scuba enthusiasts in your life. Not sure what to choose? The staff at Carib Inn can help you pick out the perfect present. Regardless of what you choose, scuba or snorkel-related items are a great addition to any ocean lover’s stocking.
Swag from Bonaire Landsailing Adventures
Bonaire Landsailing Adventures has swag and gift cards to choose from, making it easy to create a landsailing-themed gift bundle. For an extra-special surprise, consider booking a private track rental and inviting friends and family to join in the excitement for a day of unforgettable fun!
Gift cards from InfoBonaire’s recommended companies
InfoBonaire offers various recommended activity providers, such as scuba diving, kayaking, sailing, freediving, sightseeing, photography sessions, and relaxing massages. iin your villa or overlooking the ocean. Of course, there are also recommended dining experiences that you could book in advance for a gift as well.
Many of these businesses offer gift cards, making it easy to surprise someone with an unforgettable experience. Booking an activity or gifting a card they can use anytime makes a thoughtful present and a wonderful holiday surprise.
Are you an avid reader or just looking for items for an upcoming vacation? Check out the various Bonaire related books and the Editor’s Pick of Travel Essential page for additional options. Show your support by purchasing gift cards for friends or family, an anticipation they can look forward to on their upcoming visit to Bonaire.
Treat Yourself and Your Loved Ones to Unique Stocking Stuffers from Bonaire
This holiday season, share gifts that capture the heart of Bonaire while supporting local businesses. Each item reflects the island’s beauty, culture, and flavors, making every present a meaningful reminder of the tropical paradise we call home. Happy holidays and happy gifting!