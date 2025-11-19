Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Rom Rincón First Edition is Now Available!

by | Nov 19, 2025 | Local News

Master Distiller Eric Gietman with the First Edition Rom Rincon

A Historic Milestone: Rom Rincón First Edition Is Here.

Yes, you read that right, Rom Rincón First Edition has finally arrived at The Cadushy Distillery. The very first barrels ever distilled at The Cadushy Distillery in 2009, 2010 and 2011, aged for 15 tropical years right here on Bonaire.

About the First Edition

For years, Master Distiller Eric Gietman didn’t want to sell it, as this rum was his private treasure, marking the beginning of The Cadushy story. But now, for the first time ever, part of this legendary rum has been bottled and made available for you to buy.

This isn’t just a rum. It’s history in a bottle, the spirit of Bonaire, patiently aged and full of character. Every sip reflects the story of where it all began.

Where to purchase

Available in very limited quantities, exclusively at The Cadushy Distillery in Rincón. Stop by Monday through Saturday between 10 AM to 5 PM while supplies last.

