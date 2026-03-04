A Bonaire Trilogy Shaped by Friendship, Sea, and Nature

How Bonaire’s Beauty Sparked a Trilogy of Love, Resilience, and Second Chances.

We all love Bonaire’s beautiful landscape, underwater reefs, and the island’s peacefulness. That is what inspired author Anne Bennett to write a series of fictional novels set on Bonaire. If you’ve visited the island, you know, and if you’re planning on coming, you will know soon enough. Whether you’ve been to the island or can only visit through the pages of her books, readers will experience the real Bonaire through fictional characters who know and love the island.

Why We Love Stories Set on Bonaire

Bonaire was author Anne Bennett’s very first dive trip over eighteen years ago. She arrived nervous about diving in the Caribbean for the first time, and totally unaware that the island would quietly shape the direction of her future writing. What began as a scuba vacation became a lasting connection – one that would later inspire a series of novels set on Bonaire.

When Bennett first began writing fiction set on the island, she did not anticipate how broadly the stories would resonate. Mothers shared them with daughters. Divers packed them into carry-on bags for flights south. Book clubs selected them not only for the characters, but because Bonaire itself felt like a presence on the page.

That response led Bennett to focus on clean women’s fiction – stories centered on friendship, resilience, forgiveness, and second chances, all set within the coastline of Bonaire. Her novels reflect the kind of quiet transformation many visitors experience while on the island, and she is sure Bonaire itself is as important in her storytelling as the characters.

There is something powerful about reading a story set in a place one loves.

Bonaire’s Beauty

The turquoise water is not simply described, it’s remembered. The salt in the air, the sound of tanks being loaded for a morning dive, the sight of donkeys along the roadside, climbing those

1,000 Steps – these details carry meaning for those who have experienced them. For decades, readers have gravitated toward novels set in coastal destinations such as Nantucket, Cape Cod, or the Carolinas. Seaside settings invite reflection. The ocean has long symbolized both escape and renewal.

Bonaire offers that same sense of possibility, but in a way that is uniquely its own. It is not an island of sweeping sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is an island of coral coastline, brilliant reef, and understated beauty. Its strength lies beneath the surface.

Divers from around the world arrive here – teenagers earning their first certification, couples celebrating anniversaries, families returning year after year. Increasingly, younger travelers are discovering Bonaire not only for adventure but also for marine conservation and environmental awareness. The underwater world fosters respect and connection, themes that naturally translate into fiction.

Stories set on Bonaire allow readers to extend that connection. Those who have walked along Te Amo Beach, eaten from one of the food trucks, or explored Klein Bonaire can revisit those memories through narrative. Those who have never visited can glimpse the island’s rhythm before ever booking a flight.