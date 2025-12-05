Upcoming Military Training on Bonaire

Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
by | Dec 5, 2025 | Local News

From December 8th to 15th, 2025, the 50th Army Company will conduct a planned military training exercise on Bonaire. The unit is stationed on Curaçao and trains to remain well-prepared. It is customary for army companies to train on Bonaire several times a year.

During the exercise, the army will cooperate with local organizations and emergency services. The soldiers will be staying at the Rincon scouting association and training at familiar training locations. They will also carry out work for social purposes.

The commander of the unit, Captain Roderik Willems, together with the contact person from headquarters, Major Arthur Duursma, will pay a courtesy visit to the public body of Bonaire. This exercise is part of the normal work of the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
