Bonaire’s Carnival (Karnaval) 2026 is a Wrap!

Bonaire’s Carnival 2026 Ends with a Spectacular Celebration!

Last week, locals and visitors came together to enjoy the three incredible Adult Grand Parades during Carnival 2026. The final Carnival (Karnaval in Papiamentu) parade took place on Tuesday night with the traditional burning of King Momo, marking the official end of the season.

Saturday’s Parade in Rincon

If you attended both the Saturday and Sunday parades a week ago, you likely noticed differences in the costumes. While still dazzling, many groups in Rincon opt for a more toned-down version of their outfits or an entirely different outfit during this parade. This tradition serves as a teaser for the grand spectacle in Kralendijk the following day!

Sunday’s Parade in Kralendijk

The Sunday parade is the highlight of Bonaire’s Carnival, unfolding over six-plus hours under the hot Caribbean sun. If you’ve experienced Carnival before, you know that the parade moves at a very relaxed pace, going through a single loop of the route. And, of course, sometimes the parades start late. It is island time, after all. The slow parade allows participants to fully enjoy the moment – pausing for photos, dancing to the music, and, of course, refreshing their drinks along the way! This year, the parade even did 2 laps around the main area!

As always, this year’s costumes dazzled with vibrant colors, flowing fabrics, and intricate details. Adorned with gems, glitter, sequins, feathers, and theme-inspired elements, the groups dazzled the audience. Adding to the spectacle, performers’ radiant expressions were highlighted by shimmering stones and glitter, especially around the eyes, enhancing the magic of the parade.

Photos of Sunday’s parade

If you missed the parades, here are a few photos of various groups below from the Sunday Adult Grand Parade, thanks to Skyview Bonaire.