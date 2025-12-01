Bonaire is a Nominee for Best Caribbean Island to Visit

Vote for Bonaire as the Best Caribbean Island to visit!

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is excited to share the news that Bonaire has been nominated for Best Caribbean Island to visit by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

Voting is open to the public for four weeks. Voting begins on Monday, December 1st at noon EST and ends on Monday, December 29th at 11:59 am EST. The top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY 10BEST readers, will be announced on Wednesday, January 7th at noon EST.

Voting can be completed via this link: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/bonaire/

Also, Sebastian’s Beach has been nominated for Best Caribbean Beach Bar. Vote here: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-caribbean-beach-bar/

Cast your vote today and show your love for Bonaire!