Women’s Dive Day 2023 is Saturday!

by | Jul 12, 2023 | Activities, Events, Fitness, Scuba Diving

Women's Dive Day

Celebrate Women’s Dive Day with a day full of activities!

Saturday, July 15th is Women’s Dive Day. On this special occassion, we come together to acknowledge women’s participation in scuba diving and ocean conservation. Get ready to dive into a world of adventure and create unforgettable memories with an amazing community of female divers. Let’s make a splash and show the world that women can make a difference in protecting our oceans!

What to Expect on Women’s Dive Day

  • Group dive
  • Yoga classes
  • Healthy food & drinks
  • Presentations by leading women
  • Raffle with amazing prizes
  • and much more…

Half Day option

Choose this option if you’re in for an awesome Yoga session with Zest for Life Yoga and a healthy smoothie afterwards! The half day ticket costs $15 and is perfect for non-divers. If you do want to stay longer, that’s also possible. You can bring your own lunch or buy a sandwich for $5. A raffle ticket is not included in the half day activity, but you can buy raffle tickets separately for $5 per ticket.

Full Day Option

Choose this option if you want to dive with a group of awesome female divers and enjoy all the other perks of this day like Yoga, lunch (sandwich), presentations and much more. A full day ticket included one raffle ticket, but it’s also possible to buy more to increase your chances for $5 per ticket.

How to Sign Up 

Are you on island already? Sign up for Women’s Dive Day now by hopping into the Yellow Submarine dive shop and pay cash. Are you arriving later? You can sign up at our Yellow Submarine location until July 14th at 12 PM.

 (Source: Dive Friends Bonaire, Zest for Life Yoga)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
