Winners of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2025

Oct 2, 2025

The highly anticipated Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2025 has come to a close, and after reviewing hundreds of breathtaking submissions, the winners have been chosen! This year’s contest showcased the creativity of talented participants, all of whom captured the unique essence and beauty of Bonaire, both above and below the water.

With over 350 entries received, the judges were truly impressed by the perspective and storytelling power showcased. After the deliberation, the top three winners are:

1st Place: Marcel van der Hulst – Prize: Five-night stay for two at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort
2nd Place: Thomas Galica – Prize: Dinner for two with a bottle of wine at Seaside Krioyo Fusion
3rd Place: Rhodan Mulder – Prize: Bonaire Landsailing Adventures for two

The winning photographs, along with a selection of other outstanding entries, will be featured in TCB’s marketing activities throughout the year.

A heartfelt thank you to all participants and our generous sponsors for making the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2025 such a success. We can’t wait to see what next year brings!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
