Ellen Muller’s 2026 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Now Available!

Discover Bonaire’s Beauty in Ellen Muller’s 2026 Underwater Calendar.

Every summer, Ellen Muller’s stunning underwater calendar makes a splash—and the 2026 edition is no exception. Featuring breathtaking images of Bonaire’s vibrant marine life, this calendar is a must-have for ocean lovers, photography fans, and anyone enchanted by the island. It also makes a thoughtful Christmas gift or a treasured keepsake for collectors.

Mastering Underwater Photography.

Underwater photography is a craft that requires both precision and persistence. On Bonaire, Ellen Muller has mastered this art through years of dedication beneath the surface. Her striking images of marine life showcase not only her technical skill but also her deep passion for the ocean. To protect the delicate ecosystems she photographs, Ellen often keeps the exact locations of her rare finds a secret, preserving its habitat from being overcrowded by people.

Get Your 2026 Underwater Bonaire Calendar Today!