Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Photography
    3.  » Ellen Muller’s 2026 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Now Available!

Ellen Muller’s 2026 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Now Available!

by | Jun 21, 2025 | Photography, Scuba Diving, Shopping

Ellen Muller's 2026 Bonaire Underwater Calendar

Discover Bonaire’s Beauty in Ellen Muller’s 2026 Underwater Calendar.

Every summer, Ellen Muller’s stunning underwater calendar makes a splash—and the 2026 edition is no exception. Featuring breathtaking images of Bonaire’s vibrant marine life, this calendar is a must-have for ocean lovers, photography fans, and anyone enchanted by the island. It also makes a thoughtful Christmas gift or a treasured keepsake for collectors.

Mastering Underwater Photography.

Underwater photography is a craft that requires both precision and persistence. On Bonaire, Ellen Muller has mastered this art through years of dedication beneath the surface. Her striking images of marine life showcase not only her technical skill but also her deep passion for the ocean. To protect the delicate ecosystems she photographs, Ellen often keeps the exact locations of her rare finds a secret, preserving its habitat from being overcrowded by people.

 

Get Your 2026 Underwater Bonaire Calendar Today!

If you’re visiting Bonaire in the near future, you can purchase Ellen Muller’s 2026 Calendar at Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn and VIP Diving for $25 each. You can also order them online for U.S. delivery by emailing EllensBonaireCalendars@yahoo.com.

For more details, click the button below.

Ellen Muller's 2026 Underwater Calendar
Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

ReeFiesta 2025 on Bonaire was a Huge Success!

ReeFiesta 2025 Brought Over 200 People Together to Restore Bonaire’s Reefs Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) proudly hosted its 7th annual ReeFiesta on Sunday, June 1st, bringing together more than 200 people, including divers, snorkelers, dive shop instructors,...

Robot Boat Survey by STINAPA

A Robot Boat Survey is currently taking place. STINAPA just announced that a robot boat survey, by Florida State University, is currently taking place along the coast of the Bonaire National Marine Park until June 10, 2025. This robot boat survey is part of an ongoing...

Reef Renewal Produces Over 236,000 Coral Larvae

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire was successful during a spawning event. In a major success for coral restoration on Bonaire, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) observed grooved brain coral spawning on Friday night and collected eggs and sperm from 14 colonies...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.